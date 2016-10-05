Greenwich leads three FCIAC teams in boys soccer state poll

Undefeated Greenwich was ranked second to lead a trio of teams from the FCIAC ranked among the top five in the latest Boys Soccer State Class LL-L Coaches Poll conducted by the Connecticut High School Coaches Association.

Hall improved to 8-0 by the end of Week 4, which concluded with games played as of Oct. 1, and received 11 of the 15 first-place votes to vault up two spots and into the top spot after being ranked third in the previous poll.

There was some shuffling and movement at the top of the poll based on some recent pivotal games involving the top FCIAC teams and that has set up the current jockeying for positions for the top seeds in the conference playoff race down the homestretch of the regular season.

Greenwich (7-0-1) was ranked No. 1 in the previous poll after winning its first seven games of the season but the Cardinals dropped down to No. 2 in this latest poll, due in some part to their scoreless tie at home against Staples on Sept. 26. Greenwich received three first-place votes.

Glastonbury (6-1) received the other first-place vote to earn the third ranking, just ahead of FCIAC teams Trumbull (6-0-2) and Danbury (7-1-1).

Trumbull made a big jump up to No. 4 after not being ranked among the top 10 in the previous poll. The Eagles got the pollsters’ respect via their impressive 4-1 victory on Sept. 28 at then unbeaten Danbury. Two days later Danbury’s Hatters had a 1-1 tie at Stamford. They were ranked second in the previous state poll when the FCIAC had the top two ranked teams in Greenwich and Danbury, respectively.

Farmington (5-1-1) is now ranked sixth and trailed by Fairfield Prep (6-1-2), Cheshire (5-0-1), Wethersfield (5-1-1) and E.O. Smith (5-1-1) in the top 10 of the state poll.

There were eight more teams in the “Others receiving votes” category and Stamford is the only FCIAC team among them, with that tie against Danbury enabling the Black Knights to receive the 15th most points in the polling.

The three FCIAC coaches who vote on the poll are Dan Woog of Staples, Chris Laughton of Norwalk, and Jim Lewicki of Wilton.

The voting was conducted after the games played as of Oct. 1 so Tuesday’s big showdown when Greenwich and Trumbull played to a scoreless tie at Trumbull was not factored into the latest poll.

Greenwich still had the most points to remain atop the FCIAC boys soccer standings after that pivotal Oct. 4 matchup at Trumbull. Three points are awarded for a win and one point for a tie so the Cardinals had 23 points with their 7-0-2 record after Tuesday’s tie.

Danbury (7-1-1) was one point behind Greenwich. Trumbull (6-0-3) had 21 points, with the Eagles already having gotten their big matchups with Danbury and Greenwich out of the way and having picked up a combined four points in those games.

Greenwich has a couple big games coming up when it hosts Danbury on Oct. 18 and Stamford on Oct. 22.

Darien defeated Fairfield Warde, 1-0, at home on Sept. 30 and that game left both teams with identical 5-3-1 records and tied for the fourth place in the playoff race with 16 points each in the games played as of Oct. 4. Warde had a pivotal game scheduled for Oct. 5 when it hosted Danbury.