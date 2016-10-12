State championships won by FCIAC schools, 1961-2016

The leadership of John Kuczo and Ralph King for 55 years helped orchestrate following statistics.
|School
|Championships
|Runner-up
|Total
|New Canaan
|150
|57
|207
|Darien
|135
|53
|188
|Greenwich
|126
|51
|177
|Staples
|112
|57
|169
|Danbury
|116
|42
|158
|Wilton
|79
|31
|110
|St. Joseph
|56
|27
|83
|Ridgefield
|53
|27
|80
|Trinity
|31
|19
|50
|Trumbull
|21
|22
|43
|Warde
|14
|21
|35
|Norwalk
|13
|18
|31
|Westhill
|11
|19
|30
|Fairfield
|18
|27
|27
|McMahon
|12
|13
|25
|Ludlowe
|12
|12
|24
|Stamford
|14
|6
|20
|Harding
|11
|8
|19
|Rippowam
|10
|1
|11
|Central
|6
|3
|9
|Bassick
|5
|3
|8
|Total
|1,005
|517
|1,522