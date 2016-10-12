FCIAC
State championships won by FCIAC schools, 1961-2016

Posted by FCIAC on October 12, 2016 in Awards, FCIAC, News, Tournaments ·

The leadership of John Kuczo and Ralph King for 55 years helped orchestrate following statistics.

School Championships Runner-up Total
New Canaan 150 57 207
Darien 135 53 188
Greenwich 126 51 177
Staples 112 57 169
Danbury 116 42 158
Wilton 79 31 110
St. Joseph 56 27 83
Ridgefield 53 27 80
Trinity 31 19 50
Trumbull 21 22 43
Warde 14 21 35
Norwalk 13 18 31
Westhill 11 19 30
Fairfield 18 27 27
McMahon 12 13 25
Ludlowe 12 12 24
Stamford 14 6 20
Harding 11 8 19
Rippowam 10 1 11
Central 6 3 9
Bassick 5 3 8
Total 1,005 517 1,522

