State championships won by FCIAC schools, 1961-2016

The leadership of John Kuczo and Ralph King for 55 years helped orchestrate following statistics.

School Championships Runner-up Total New Canaan 150 57 207 Darien 135 53 188 Greenwich 126 51 177 Staples 112 57 169 Danbury 116 42 158 Wilton 79 31 110 St. Joseph 56 27 83 Ridgefield 53 27 80 Trinity 31 19 50 Trumbull 21 22 43 Warde 14 21 35 Norwalk 13 18 31 Westhill 11 19 30 Fairfield 18 27 27 McMahon 12 13 25 Ludlowe 12 12 24 Stamford 14 6 20 Harding 11 8 19 Rippowam 10 1 11 Central 6 3 9 Bassick 5 3 8 Total 1,005 517 1,522