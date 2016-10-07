Jenna Bike kicks in for Boston College women’s soccer team

Former St. Joseph Cadet star Jenna Bike has made an immediate impact as a freshmen on the Boston College women’s soccer team this fall.

Bike, a forward, has started all 14 games for the Eagles, who are 10-3-1 overall. Boston College scored their biggest victory of the season on Thursday, knocking off No. 2-ranked Florida State, 2-1.

Bike’s first career goal was BC’s first tally of the season, as she scored off a cross from Kayla Steeves in the 60th minute, tying the score against Providence at 1-1. The Eagles went on to win that game, 4-1.

Bike registered her first college assist in a 3-0 shutout of Stony Brook on August 25.

In 14 games, Bike has collected eight points on three goals and five assists.

A Trumbull resident, Bike was a four-year standout for the St. Joseph Cadets. She was twice named the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year in girls soccer, and was the 2015 NSCAA Women’s National Player of the Year.

She helped lead the Cadets to a 22-1 record and a state championship during her senior campaign last fall.

Boston College has a couple of tough ACC games ahead, as it hosts Florida State at 7 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 6, and Virginia Tech at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9.

The Eagles have not yet cracked the nation’s top 25 rankings, but they are among the others receiving votes.