St. Joe’s, Ridgefield, Westhill lead FCIAC girls soccer playoff hunt

The St. Joseph Cadets, Ridgefield Tigers, and Westhill Vikings remain unbeaten as the FCIAC girls soccer playoff race rounds the far turn this week.

Ridgefield, the defending FCIAC champion is the only team without a blemish — that is, if a tie is considered a blemish. The Tigers are 9-0-0 and have outscored their opponents 26-3. In their past three games, they’ve beaten Warde, Wilton and Darien — all teams which are in the FCIAC’s top eight.

St. Joseph, last year’s FCIAC runner-up and a defending state champion, is 9-0-1 and leads the standings in points with 28 to Ridgefield’s 27, although the Tigers have a game in hand. The Cadets have outscored their opponents, 37-2, and have allowed just one goal in the past nine games.

While those two teams have stolen many of the headlines, the Westhill Vikings are in the midst of an equally impressive campaign. The Vikes, who topped Trumbull and city rival Stamford last week, are 8-0-2 and have racked up 43 goals while allowing nine.

Westhill and St. Joseph will clash at 3 p.m., Tuesday, and that game will be carried live on the HAN Network.

The Cadets have a huge week on tap as they’ll also host Ridgefield in a rematch of last season’s FCIAC championship game at 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Following the top three in the standings are the Wilton Warriors and Staples Wreckers, who are tied four fourth place at 7-2-1.

Darien (6-1-3), Warde (6-3-1) and New Canaan (4-3-3) round out the top eight, with the Trumbull Eagles (4-5-2) just outside the bubble in ninth place. Trumbull holds the tiebreaker over New Canaan.

McMahon, Danbury and Ludlowe are still within striking distance of the top eight.

Some key battles on Monday include Warde at New Canaan in a battle of the current seventh and eighth seeds, and Danbury at McMahon in a contest between two teams which need to make up ground.

Westhill at St. Joseph is the marquee match-up on Tuesday, with fourth-place Wilton playing at sixth-place Darien.

On Thursday, Staples plays at Westhill and Ridgefield plays at New Canaan.

Here’s a look at the playoff race.

Games Through Saturday, Oct. 8; Note: Win = 3 pts; Tie = 1 pt