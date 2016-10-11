Westhill-St. Joseph girls soccer kicks off week on HAN Network

The Westhill Vikings will take on the St. Joseph Cadets in a clash of unbeaten girls soccer teams on Tuesday and you can catch the game live on the HAN Network starting at 3 p.m.
The Westhill Vikings defeated Trumbull and city rival Stamford last week, improving to 8-0-2, a record which places them third in the standings with 26 points. The Vikings have racked up 43 goals — a 4.3 goals per game average — and have allowed just nine.
St. Joseph, last year’s FCIAC runner-up and a defending state champion, is 9-0-1 and leads the standings in points with 28 to Ridgefield’s 27, although the Tigers have a game in hand. The Cadets have outscored their opponents, 37-2, and have allowed just one goal in the past nine games.
The two teams had a wild game last season with St. Joseph squeaking out a 4-3 victory.
The Westhill-St. Joseph girls soccer game will kick off a week of three games for the HAN Network, which will carry the Brien McMahon at Staples volleyball game on Thursday, and the Wilton at St. Joseph football game on Saturday.
Volleyball: McMahon at Staples, 4 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 13
Thursday’s volleyball game features two teams which are in the hunt for FCIAC tournament berths.
The McMahon Senators come into the week with records of 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the FCIAC ranking third in the conference. The Senators won their first six games before losing to Ridgefield 3-1 on Sept. 30, but have rebounded for three straight wins to start October. They swept matches against Weston, Central and Trinity last week.
Staples is 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the FCIAC. The Wreckers started the season strong, winning four of their first five matches, but have a 2-5 record in the last seven contests. They are coming off a 3-0 victory over Westhill last Friday.
Football: Wilton at St. Joseph, 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15
This week’s HAN Network football game will feature the Wilton Warriors at the St. Joseph Cadets in a battle of 3-1 teams. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., Saturday.
Wilton won an overtime game against Warde in week one before beating McMahon, 28-7 in week two. The Warriors’ lone loss came to Staples, 42-6, but they bounced back to beat Ludlowe, 34-7, on Sept. 30.
St. Joseph was beaten by defending FCIAC and Class LL champion Darien, 48-14, but has reeled off three wins in its last three games. The Cadets defeated Ledyard 50-12, McMahon 43-6, and Danbury 21-0.