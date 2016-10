All three goals were scored in the first half

Teddy Lawrence’s header off an Anton Mahr corner kick was the game winner for the Wreckers.

Goals

Staple: Josh Berman and Teddy Lawrence

New Canaan: Stephen Curiale

Assists

Staples: Anton Mahr 2

Saves

Staples: Ziggy Hallgarten 3

New Canaan: Sam Stoner 9