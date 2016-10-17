Week Six FCIAC football round-up: A record for a Viking, a Card win, and three unbeatens

Three teams remained unbeaten in FCIAC play, and Westhill defensive end Brendan Holtzclaw became a record-setter as the league hit week six of the football season this weekend.
Holtzclaw, a Vikings’ senior co-captain, broke the state record for sacks in a game with eight during the Vikings’ 21-0 shutout of Fairfield-Ludlowe. The old record was six, held by three players. Westhill improved to 2-3 with the win.
Greenwich’s Kevin Iobbi was a true workhorse as he rushed an incredible 41 times for 247 yards in the Cardinals’ 42-32 victory over the Trumbull Eagles at GHS on Saturday. Iobbi scored four touchdowns, including a 59-yarder to cap the game.
The victory gave Greenwich a 4-1 record and sets up a great showdown for week seven, as the Cardinals and head coach John Marinelli will take on unbeaten New Canaan and head coach Lou Marinelli at 7 p.m., Friday, in New Canaan. That game will be carried live by the HAN Network.
Speaking of New Canaan, the Rams had a big first quarter and rolled past the Danbury Hatters, 37-14, at Dunning Field. New Canaan is 5-0.
Defending champion Darien also improved to 5-0, scoring 47 first-half points en route to a 54-17 win over Brien McMahon.
Staples, meanwhile, suffered its first loss of the season during a non-conference game against NFA last week, but kept its FCIAC record spotless with a 31-15 decision over Stamford on Friday.
In the HAN Network’s game of the week, the St. Joseph Cadets defeated the Wilton Warriors, 31-15, to improve to 4-1 for the season
Week Four Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 13
Norwalk 49, Central 22
Friday, Oct. 14
Staples 42, Stamford 13
Warde 36, Harding 28 (OT)
Saturday, Oct. 15
Trinity 38, Ridgefield 33
Darien 54, McMahon 17
New Canaan 37, Danbury 14
Westhill 21, Ludlowe 0
St. Joseph 31, Wilton 15
Greenwich 42, Trumbull 32
Here are some story links for Week Six:
Holtzclaw sets state sack record as Westhill shuts out Ludlowe
Greenwich defeats Trumbull 42-32
Greenwich beats Trumbull in a shootout for Homecoming
Iobbi proves to be the answer for Greenwich in win over Trumbull
Trinity holds off Ridgefield for 38-33 win
Trinity Catholic hangs on to beat Ridgefield
New Canaan football wins “Game That Time Forgot” on homecoming
Darien beats McMahon to stay undefeated
Staples pulls away from Stamford
Fairfield-warde tops Harding in overtime