Day at the races: Cross country teams battle for FCIAC crown Wednesday

NEW CANAAN – The Danbury boys’ cross country team and the Ridgefield girls are the defending team champions and both programs are expected to be prime contenders when the 2016 FCIAC Cross Country Championships take place in New Canaan’s Waveny Park on Wednesday.

The meet includes six races with the two varsity championships as the centerpiece, and all events will be carried live by the HAN Network starting at 2 p.m.

The races can be seen at FCIAC.net, han.network, and all of the HAN Network’s affiliate sites, as well as on Frontier’s Vantage Sports (Ch. 600/1600).

FCIAC Cross Country Race Schedule

Boys Freshmen (1.5 miles), 2:15 p.m.

Girls Freshmen (1.5 miles), 2:30 p.m.

Boys Varsity (5K), 2:50 p.m.

Girls Varsity (4K), 3:20 p.m.

Boys Junior Varsity (5K), 3:50 p.m.

Girls Junior Varsity (4K), 4:20 p.m.

• Click here for a course map of the varsity and JV races •

Danbury and Staples should have some great competition with one another for the boys’ team title while Greenwich should pose a formidable challenge to slight favorite Ridgefield in the girls’ race.

Danbury will be trying to add on to its record of 21 boys FCIAC championships while the girls’ race will feature Ridgefield’s Tigers looking to add one more to their current conference record of 12 titles.

The Staples and Danbury boys had some great competition in the season opener on Sept. 13 at Staples as senior Zakeer Ahmad and his junior teammate, Sunil Green, swept the top two places to lead the host Wreckers to a one-point victory (27-28) over Danbury.

The Staples scoring runners placed first, second, fifth (Benjamin Seiple), ninth (Brian MacCordy) and 10th (Luke Lorenz) while the Danbury runners placed third (Trevor Reed), fourth (Dan Nichols), sixth (Bradley Fox), seventh (Terrell Cunningham) and eighth (Tyler Granja). So that is why it is considered a tossup as to which team is going to win and it won’t be a surprise if the winner wins by just a few points over the other team.

Points are assigned to each team from the place position of each of the five scoring runners so, similar to golf, it is the lowest score that is the best score. In a tight race such as this one is expected to be, and because there are so many runners from many schools in this format, where the fourth and fifth scoring runners finish for their respective teams is often pivotal toward deciding the team champion.

Ahmad, who placed fifth last year, has been strong all season and is probably the favorite to win the boys individual championship.

In addition to the aforementioned Wreckers and Hatters, Trumbull senior Charlie Taubl has had a very good year and could be among the leaders. Taubl did not run in the final dual meet of the season in which two very good Darien runners, Alex Klarer and James Johnson, took the top two places and were comfortably ahead of the rest of the field.

The Staples boys had a 15-0 record during the dual meet season. Danbury was 14-1 while Trumbull, Darien and Fairfield Warde were all 12-3.

The Ridgefield girls went undefeated in their 15 dual meets. Greenwich and Wilton both went 13-2 while Trumbull and New Canaan were 11-4.

Wilton coach Jeff Gee has an excellent runner in junior Morgan McCormick, who won every race and is expected to be a prime contender to win the girls’ race.

Gee, however, feels Greenwich’s Cardinals line-up to pose the strongest challenge to dethrone Ridgefield.

“Ridgefield is the favorite,” Gee maintains. “I do believe Greenwich can beat them if Greenwich can get their two top girls ahead of Ridgefield’s pack and if the next two can be in with Ridgefield’s pack, then Greenwich can be in good shape. But if Ridgefield puts six people in the top 10 like they did last year they’re not going to be beat.”

Ridgefield and Greenwich also met in the season opener on Sept. 13. Greenwich juniors Emily Philippides and Hetty McMillan took the top two places but the Tigers emerged with a 25-30 victory because they took the next five places as Ava Kelley, Rachel Maue, Tess Pisanelli, Kasey McGerald and Gabriella Viggiano packed themselves within 20 seconds of each other.

Ridgefield has three returnees who placed among the top eight in last year’s FCIAC Championships as McGerald and Kelley placed fourth and fifth, respectively, while Maue was eighth.

Philippides has great speed for a strong finishing kick given that she was the state and New England 800-meter race champion in track and field last spring.

McCormick has been outstanding from the outset as she won her season-opening meet by 17 seconds over Fairfield Warde senior Gabi Galletta and 20 seconds over Trumbull senior Katelynn Romanchick, two more of the top runners in the conference. Galletta placed sixth while McCormick and Romanchick were 11th and 12th, respectively, in last year’s conference championship meet.

NOTES: The top 15 runners will make the All-FCIAC First Team and those who place 16-through-30 make All-FCIAC Second Team. Those runners and the respective team champions will receive their awards in the pool area shortly after the final race…. It would not be an embellishment to state that both the Danbury boys’ and Ridgefield girls’ programs have had a dynasty this century. Danbury’s goes back to the early 1990s through the present. The Hatters have won all of their record 21 FCIAC championships since their first one in 1991. They won six straight from 1991-96, then five straight from 1999-2003, then eight straight from 2005-12, and the previous two so they have won 15 of the previous 17 conference crowns. The Staples boys’ program is second with 10 FCIAC championships. The Ridgefield girls won five consecutive FCIAC championships from 2003-07 and that began a run in which the Tigers have won nine of the previous 13 conference titles. Wilton is second with nine FCIAC girls’ championships.