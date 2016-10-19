Field set early for FCIAC boys soccer playoffs

Every FCIAC boys soccer team has at least two games remaining in the regular season, but amazingly, the eight league playoff bids have been secured.

Greenwich, Trumbull, Danbury, Ludlowe, Stamford, Darien, Staples and Warde will be playing for the FCIAC championship when the tournament gets underway on Thursday, Oct. 27. The four top seeds will play host to quarterfinal games.

• Click here for the FCIAC Boys Soccer standings

The semifinals are scheduled for 5 and 7p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Ludlowe High School, with the final to be played at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at Norwalk High.

The field for the tournament was sealed on Tuesday when Darien defeated Westhill, 2-1, and Norwalk and Ridgefield played to a 1-1 tie, denying both teams the three points needed to remain alive in the playoff hunt.

The seedings remain very much in play, as just three points separate the top three teams, and just one point separates the bottom five seeds.

Greenwich, which topped Danbury 5-0 on Tuesday, is in first place with a record of 11-0-2 and 35 points, while Trumbull is in second place at 10-0-4 with 34 points.

Danbury, which is 10-2-2, is in third place with 32 points, but would lose head-to-head tiebreakers to both Greenwich and Trumbull.

Thursday’s contests will feature just one match up of playoff teams, as Greenwich hosts Ludlowe at 6 p.m.

There are three contests including playoff teams on Monday, including Trumbull at Stamford, and Warde at Staples at 4 p.m., and Danbury at Ludlowe at 6 p.m.