FCIAC Football Week Seven Outlook – Watch Greenwich vs. New Canaan on HAN

The New Canaan Rams and Greenwich Cardinals will square off in a class of state tournament contenders, highlighting the FCIAC’s slate of football games this weekend.
New Canaan, Darien and Staples all enter the week with perfect conference records. New Canaan and Staples are both 5-0 in league play — Staples’ one loss was a non-conference game against NFA — while Darien is 4-0 in-league and 5-0 overall.
Here’s a rundown of this weekend’s games.
Friday, Oct. 21
Greenwich (4-1) at New Canaan (5-0), 7 p.m.
The “Marinelli Bowl II” game will again have father and son on opposite sides of the field as Lou Marinelli’s New Canaan Rams host John Marinelli’s Greenwich Cardinals at Dunning Field.
Greenwich is coming in off a huge victory, as the Cardinals’ defeated a hot Trumbull team, 42-32, last week. While QB Connor Langan has been steering the ship, Kevin Iobbi did the heavy lifting last week with 41 rushes for 247 yards and four touchdowns.
New Canaan, meanwhile, is unbeaten after knocking off winless Danbury, 37-14, last week.
The game will be carried live on the HAN Network starting with the FCIAC Tailgate show at 5:15 p.m. Pregame begins at 6:45 p.m., with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Central (0-4) at Trumbull (3-2), 7 p.m.
Trumbull had its three-game winning streak snapped by Greenwich last weekend and will look to get back on track against a Central team still looking for its first win.
Trinity Catholic (2-3) at Ludlowe (0-5), 7 p.m.
Trinity Catholic came through a brutal first-half of its schedule with a 2-3 record, but the Crusaders came up with a great 38-33 win over Ridgefield last weekend. The second half of Trinity’s schedule features three of five games against teams with sub-.500 records, starting with this match-up against Ludlowe. The Falcons are winless and were shut out by Westhill, 21-0, last weekend.
Staples (5-1) at Ridgefield (3-2), 7 p.m.
Another marquee match-up between winning teams, the Staples Wreckers and Ridgefield Tigers remain in the hunt for Class LL tournament berths. The Tigers, who are 16th in Class LL, lost to Trinity last weekend and can’t afford another loss if they hope to qualify. Staples came back from its loss to NFA with a 42-13 win over Stamford, and is currently eighth in Class LL.
Darien (5-0) at Danbury (0-5), 7 p.m.
Darien just keeps on motoring, as the Wave beat McMahon 54-17 last week, stretching their winning streak to 17 games dating back to the start of last season. Darien is ranked No. 1 in Class LL and will face a struggling Danbury squad which is facing the No. 1 and No. 2 (New Canaan) teams in the state rankings.
St. Joseph (4-1) at Warde (1-4), 7 p.m.
Quarterback Corey Babineau and the St. Joseph Cadets have been on a roll since a season-opening loss to Darien, winning four straight, including 31-15 decision over Wilton. Warde, which had lost its first four, finally struck for a win last week, beating Harding 36-28 in a non-conference affair.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Stamford (3-2) at Wilton (3-2), 2:30 p.m.
Both teams are looking to bounce back from tough losses last weekend. Stamford took it on the chin from Staples, 42-13, while Wilton was a 31-15 loser to St. Joseph. Wilton gets its first home game since opening day, and will play four of its last five at Fujitani Field,
Norwalk (3-2) at Westhill (2-3), 3 p.m.
Led by six sacks from Brandon Holtzclaw, the Westhill Vikings had an outstanding defensive performance in last weekend’s 21-0 win over Ludlowe. They’ll look to continue that momentum against a Norwalk team which has lost two of the past three games.