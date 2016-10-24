Week Seven FCIAC football round-up: Tigers roar, Rams take Marinelli Bowl, and Darien streak hits 18

The New Canaan Rams won Marinelli Bowl II to remain unbeaten, Darien stretched its two-season winning to 18 games, and the Staples Wreckers fell to the roar of the Ridgefield Tigers during week seven of the football season.
The results left Darien and New Canaan as the last two unbeaten teams in the FCIAC, as both are 6-0 this season. The Wave is 5-0 in league play, having beaten NFA in their one non-conference game.
Darien and New Canaan could head into their annual Thanksgiving Day clash with perfect records, although there are still several teams which will have a say in that scenario. The biggest challenges on paper figure to be New Canaan’s game at Trumbull (4-2) on Nov. 4, and Darien’s game at Staples (5-2) on Nov. 11.
A couple of powerhouse match-ups went in favor of the home teams on Friday night, as New Canaan toppled the Greenwich Cardinals, 40-16, and the Ridgefield Tigers routed the Staples Wreckers, 42-7.
The New Canaan-Greenwich was carried live by the HAN Network and featured the father and son coaching duo of Lou Marinelli of New Canaan, and son John Marinelli of Greenwich.
When all it was said and done, however, it was a pair of O’Connell which did the bulk of the damage for the Rams, as senior co-captain Ryan O’Connell, and sophomore Quintin O’Connell each scored two touchdowns.
The game was 13-8 in favor of the Rams at halftime, but New Canaan put up 27 unanswered points to start the second half to take command.
The result pushed New Canaan into the No. 1 spot in the Class L rankings, while Greenwich’s playoff hopes took a hit, as the Cards dropped from No. 9 to No. 11 in Class LL.
Up at Tiger Hollow, Ridgefield’s Shane Palmer went berserk with 177 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards, and four touchdowns as the Tigers popped Staples, 42-7, handing the Wreckers their first conference loss of the year. Palmer’s four TDs featured three longer than 60 yards, including a 69-yard punt return to the house.
The win gave Ridgefield a huge boost in the CIAC Class LL standings, as the Tigers moved up from 16th to ninth place, just one spot from a playoff berth. Ridgefield’s remaining games are against Central, Westhill, Greenwich and Danbury.
Staples dropped to No. 13 in the Class LL playoff race.
Darien, meanwhile, had no problems with the Danbury Hatters, winning 41-16 to remain unbeaten this season. The win kep Darien in the No. 1 spot in the Class LL rankings.
The St. Joseph Cadets, who lost to Darien in their season-opener, have left first game far behind and this weekend stretched their winning streak to five with a 41-14 decision over Warde. QB Corey Babineau passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to highlight the offense.
The Cadets improved their CIAC Class M stock, moving into the second spot in that playoff race.
Week Seven FCIAC Scoreboard
Friday, Oct. 21
New Canaan 40, Greenwich 16
Ridgefield 42, Staples 7
Trinity 41, Ludlowe 13
Trumbull 35, Central 6
St. Joseph 41, Warde 14
Darien 41, Danbury 16
Saturday, Oct. 22
Westhill 12, Norwalk 11
Wilton 18, Stamford 0
