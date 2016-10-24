Match-ups and schedule for FCIAC boys soccer tournament

The seedings and match-ups are set for the FCIAC boys soccer tournament.

Here is the schedule for the quarterfinals. Three games will be played at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, and the Stamford-Trumbull game will begin at 4 p.m., Friday.

Thursday, Oct. 27

No. 8 Staples (7-3-6) at No. 1 Greenwich (13-0-3), 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Ludlowe (9-6-1) at No. 3 Danbury (10-2-4), 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Warde (10-4-2) at No. 4 Darien (10-4-2), 3:30 p.m

Friday, Oct. 28

No. 7 Stamford (8-5-3) at No. 2 Trumbull (12-0-4), 4 p.m.

All eight playoff bids were, amazingly, clinched last week with two games remaining for most teams.

The seeds, however, went down to the final day.

Greenwich (13-0-3) and Trumbull (12-0-4) completed undefeated regular seasons on Wednesday, as No. 1 Greenwich tied McMahon 2-2, and No. 2 Trumbull beat Stamford, 3-2.

The Danbury Hatters (10-2-4) were locked into the No. 3 seed heading into the final day, and the Darien took the No. 4 seed, and the final home game for the quarterfinals, with its 5-3 win over Central on Monday.

Warde, which shut out Staples 2-0 on Wednesday, and Darien are both 10-4-2, but the Blue Wave gets the higher seed based on its 1-0 victory over the Mustangs on Sept. 9.

Those two teams will meet again in the 4-5 quarterfinal game.

Ludlowe earned the No. 6 seed, edging in front of both Stamford and Staples based on its 1-1 tie with the Danbury Hatters in Wednesday’s finale. That gave the Falcons a 9-6-1 record and 28 points — one more than both Stamford (8-5-3) and Staples (7-3-6).

Stamford then took the No. 7 seed based on its 1-0 win over Staples back on Sept. 16.