FCIAC girls soccer picture; Watch Staples vs. Warde live on HAN

The FCIAC girls soccer playoff race is going down to the wire and you can catch one of the key games live on the HAN Network when the Staples Wreckers take on the Warde Mustangs in Fairfield tonight at 7 p.m.

The game can be seen at han.network and fciac.net, as well as all of the HAN Network’s affiliate sites.

The Wreckers (11-2-2) are locked in as the No. 3 seed in the FCIAC tournament, and will host the sixth-seeded Darien Blue Wave (8-3-4) in the quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 28. They are also fighting for one of the top seeds in the Class LL playoffs, where they are currently ranked fifth.

The Warde Mustangs (7-5-3) are in a more precarious position. They are seventh in the FCIAC standings and could lock down that seed with a victory over Staples tonight.

A tie will clinch a playoff berth for Warde, but it could fall to eighth if Trumbull defeats Stamford in another game that begins at 7 p.m.

A loss by the Mustangs opens up numerous scenarios, several of which leave Warde outside the playoff bubble.

Brien McMahon (7-8-0), Danbury (6-6-3) and Ludlowe (6-6-3) all remain alive in the playoff hunt, but need to win and get some help to qualify.

Ludlowe and Danbury are playing at 6 p.m. tonight and the winner could move up to tie Warde, if the Mustangs fall to Staples. A tie between Ludlowe and Danbury would eliminate both teams.

McMahon needs to beat Greenwich to have a shot, but holds several key tiebreakers, having defeated Warde, Ludlowe and Trumbull this season.

At the top of the standings are the St. Joseph Cadets (13-1-1) and Ridgefield Tigers (14-2-0). The Tigers moved in front, at least temporarily, with their 6-0 shutout of Trinity today, but the Cadets could earn the No. 1 seed with a win at Norwalk tonight at 7. That would make defending champion Ridgefield No. 2.

After Staples at No. 3 are No. 4 Westhill (10-2-4) and No. 5 Wilton (11-4-1). Those two teams are tied in points, but Westhill defeated Wilton during the regular season and thus gets the higher seed and the home game.