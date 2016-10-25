FCIAC Girls Soccer Tournament: Eight teams set to battle for throne

The field for the FCIAC girls soccer tournament is set with last year’s finalists, the St. Joseph Cadets and Ridgefield Tigers at the top of the standings.

Ridgefield (14-2-0) put some pressure on St. Joe’s (14-1-1) on the final day, beating Trinity Catholic 6-0 to take over first place with 42 points. The Cadets responded by beating Norwalk, 6-1, tonight and earned the top spot with that win.

FCIAC Quarterfinal Schedule, Friday, Oct. 28

No. 8 Warde (7-5-4) at No. 1 St. Joseph (14-1-1), TBA

No. 7 Trumbull (8-6-2) at No. 2 Ridgefield (14-2-0), TBA

No. 6 Darien (9-3-4) at No. 3 Staples (11-2-3), 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton (11-4-1) at No. 4 Westhill (10-2-4), 3:30 p.m.

Staples (11-2-2), Westhill (10-2-4), and Wilton (11-4-1) had been locked in as the third through fifth seeds, although Wilton cleared up the FCIAC picture a bit by eliminating New Canaan 2-0 in the afternoon.

Darien (9-3-4), which knocked off Central 4-0 today, is the No. 6 seed.

The fight for the final two seeds was frenzied, with six teams still alive heading into the final day.

New Canaan was eliminated by Wilton, and Danbury (7-6-3) knocked out Ludlowe with a 1-0 win at DHS.

Trumbull (8-6-2), meanwhile, rolled in its game against Stamford to secure a playoff berth.

That left one more bid in play, but that was put to rest when McMahon tied Greenwich 3-3, eliminating McMahon from contention.

Warde then tied Staples, which put Trumbull at No. 7 and Warde (7-5-4) at No. 8.