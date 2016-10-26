FCIAC field hockey teams ready to rumble in quarterfinals

What promises to be a wide open FCIAC field hockey tournament will get underway on Friday, with eight strong teams battling for the league title.

Greenwich and Trumbull nailed down the final two tournament berths on the final day of the FCIAC schedule.

The top five seeds had been settled coming into the final games on Wednesday, with last year’s runner-up, the Wilton Warriors, at No. 1.

Wilton (12-0-1-1) and Staples (12-0-2-0) finished tied atop the standings with 26 points, and the head-to-head tiebreaker could not be used, as the two teams played to a scoreless duel this year. Wilton took the top seed based on the quality win criteria, since they defeated No. 3 Darien (12-1-1-0) this season and Staples tied the Wave.

FCIAC Quarterfinal Schedule, Friday, Oct. 28

No. 8 Trumbull (7-6-0-0) at No. 1 Wilton (12-0-1-1), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Ludlowe (8-6-0-0) at No. 2 Staples (12-0-2-0), 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Greenwich (8-5-0-1) at No. 3 Darien (12-1-1-0), 4 p.m.

No. 5 New Canaan (10-4-0-0) at No. 4 Norwalk (10-2-0-1), 7 p.m.

After Darien at No. 3 are the fourth-seeded Norwalk Bears (10-4-0-0), who will host the fifth-seeded New Canaan Rams (10-4-0-0) in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Greenwich Cardinals punched their ticket, and took the No. 6 seed, with a 3-1 win over Westhill on Tuesday. Greenwich will play at Darien in the quarterfinals.

Greenwich’s win knocked Ludlowe (8-6-0-0) to No. 7 and the Falcons will take on Staples in Westport in the quarters.

The Trumbull Eagles (7-6-0-0) took the No. 8 seed even before starting their game at Norwalk Tuesday night, as Warde was eliminated with an overtime loss. The Mustangs gave Darien a run for its money before falling, 1-0, in the extra session.

Trumbull will be facing the Warriors in Wilton in the quarters.