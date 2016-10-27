FCIAC Cross Country: Staples and Ridgefield crowned champs; league teams set sights on States

NEW CANAAN – All of the runners toughed it out on a very hot, Indian Summer day when Zakeer Ahmad won the boys’ race to lead Staples to the team championship while Ridgefield defended its championship in the girls’ race that was won by Wilton junior Morgan McCormick at the 2016 FCIAC Cross Country Championships on Oct. 19 at New Canaan’s Waveny Park.

Ahmad led a pack of four Weckers all placing among the top six to help them dethrone two-time defending champion Danbury.

Staples scored points 27 points, 34 less than Danbury (61). Trumbull placed third with 97 points, Fairfield Warde was fourth with 99 and Darien took fifth with 109.

The Ridgefield girls, similarly, utilized their quality pack running to win their 10th conference crown in the last 14 years.

Ava Kelley placed seventh as Ridgefield’s top runner as she led a six-pack of Tigers who all placed within 14 seconds of each other – all of them placing seventh through 14th.

Ridgefield won with 50 points and Greenwich placed second with 79. McCormick led Wilton to third place with 87 while Trumbull (118) and Staples (155) completed the top five.

The lowest score wins in cross country as team scores are tabulated by having points given to each team via the place positions of each of the top five runners.

Ahmad and McCormick both seized the lead early and surged away from the rest of the field to win their respective races by comfortable margins.

Ahmad, a senior who placed fifth last year, won the 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) boys’ race with a time of 15 minutes, 49.42 seconds.

William Brisman of Fairfield Warde was the runner-up with a 16:11.88 and Danbury’s Terrell Cunningham (16:14.29) was close behind in third place.

Then came a trio of Wreckers within three seconds of each other – William Landowne (16:14.94), Christian Myers (16:16.22) and Benjamin Seiple (16:17.88). Their fifth runner, Sunil Green, placed 11th with a 16:30.26 to give National Hall of Fame coach Laddie Lawrence his 11th overall FCIAC championship and first one since 2004.

Trumbull’s Charlie Taubl (16:18.89) placed seventh while the rest of the top 10 included Ridgefield’s Bradford DeMassa (16:21.30), Darien’s Alex Klarer (16:24.97) and Danbury’s Bradley Fox (16:28.08).

After Green secured Staples’ title, the boys who placed 12th through 15th were Darien’s James Johnson (16:35.66), James Maniscalco (16:37.92) of Warde, and Danbury’s Tyler Granja (16:46.77) and Dan Nichols (16:48.42).

The top 15 runners in both varsity races made the All-FCIAC First Team while the next 15 runners, those placing 16th through 30th made All-FCIAC Second Team.

McCormick, a junior who placed 11th last year with a 15:29 on the 4,000-meter course, ran about 52 seconds faster this year as her winning time was 14:36.87. Greenwich’s freshman phenom Zoe Harris was runner-up with a 14:53.81.

Trumbull’s Katelyn Romanchick, who was 12th last year with a 15:31, improved by nine places and about 33 seconds this year to place third with a 14:57.

Susannah Martin of Staples placed fourth in 15:05.14. Warde’s Gabi Galletta (15:19.16) took fifth (15:19.16) and Fairfield Ludlowe’s Sarah Leatherwood (15:22.97) took sixth.

And then it was Kelley (15:24.29) and teammate Tess Pisanelli (eighth with a 15:30.87) leading that pack of Ridgefield Tigers that was only broken up by a pair of Greenwich Cardinals.

Hetty McMillan of Greenwich placed ninth with a 15:31.69, Gabriella Viggiano (15:33.71) was the third Tiger in the top 10, and Greenwich’s Emily Philippides (15:35.74) was 11th.

Rachel Maue (15:36.39) of Ridgefield was 12th, her teammate Haley Greene (15:37.45) was just behind Maue to officially clinch Ridgefield’s team championship and, for good measure, Kasey McGerald (15:41.23) was that sixth Tiger among the top 14 for coach John Goetz.

Lauren Moore (15:42.64) of Danbury earned All-FCIAC First Team honors by placing 15th.

The Staples boys and Ridgefield girls will be looking to add on state championships in the coming weeks at Wickham Park in Manchester.

The card of six boys and six girls state class championship races is scheduled for Oct. 29. If weather conditions force a postponement or two, the make-up dates are Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

Staples, Danbury, Brien McMahon, Fairfield Ludlowe, Fairfield Warde, Greenwich, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Stamford, Trumbull and Westhill are in the 11 FCIAC teams in the CIAC Class LL Boys Cross Country Championships scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m.

Darien, New Canaan and Wilton are the three FCIAC teams in the boys’ Class L meet scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m.

St. Joseph is in the Class M division (11:25 a.m.) and Trinity Catholic is in the Class SS division (10:20 a.m.).

Ridgefield, McMahon, Danbury, Ludlowe, Warde, Greenwich, Norwalk, Stamford, Staples, Trumbull and Westhill are the 11 conference teams in the CIAC Class LL Girls Cross Country Championships scheduled as the last race of the day to begin at 3:40 p.m.

Darien, New Canaan and Wilton are in the girls’ Class L meet (2:35 p.m.). St. Joseph is in the girls’ Class M meet (11:55 a.m.) and Trinity Catholic is in the girls’ Class S meet (9:45 a.m.).

The State Open takes place on Friday, Nov. 4, beginning with the boys’ race at 2 p.m., with the girls’ race scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Staples will try to defend it boys’ championship.