A Fun Friday for FCIAC playoffs – schedule and scoreboard updates

A total of 22 FCIAC teams will be in action in 11 playoff games Friday, as the league’s tournaments shift into gear.

In the lone game played in the rain and cold on Thursday, the Warde Mustangs knocked out the Darien Blue Wave, 3-2 on penalty kicks, at DHS. The two teams were tied 1-1 after regulation, and 2-2 after a pair of 10-minute overtimes.

The HAN Network will be carrying Danbury’s game against defending FCIAC champion Ludlowe at 3:30 p.m., as well as tonight’s regular-season volleyball contest between the Greenwich Cardinals (15-1 FCIAC) and Brien McMahon Senators (14-2).

You can catch those games live at FCIAC.net, han.network and all of the Network’s affiliate sites.

Here’s today’s schedule and scoreboard, which will be updated as scores roll in.

FCIAC Boys Soccer Quarterfinals

Danbury 1, Ludlowe 0 – Watch on demand

Greenwich 2, Staples 1

No. 7 Stamford (8-5-3) at No. 2 Trumbull (12-0-4), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Warde 2, Darien 2 (Warde wins 3-2 on PKs)

FCIAC Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

Staples 4, Darien 1

St. Joseph 1, Warde 1 (St. Joe’s wins 4-2 on PKs)

Ridgefield 2, Trumbull 0

No. 5 Wilton (11-4-1) at No. 4 Westhill (10-2-4), 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Wilton HS

Wilton/Westhill vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Staples vs. No. 2 Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Field Hockey Quarterfinals

Staples 5, Ludlowe 1

Darien 3, Greenwich 0

No. 8 Trumbull (7-7-0-0) at No. 1 Wilton (12-0-1-1), 4 p.m.

No. 5 New Canaan (10-4-0-0) at No. 4 Norwalk (11-2-0-1), 7 p.m.