A quick look at this weekend’s FCIAC football slate

It’s a week without a real juicy match-up in the FCIAC as just one game features two teams with winning records. That comes on Saturday when 6-0 Darien hosts 4-2 Wilton.
Teams in state tournaments spots — Darien, New Canaan and St. Joseph — will look to keep things rolling, while teams in the hunt such as Ridgefield, Greenwich, Staples and Trumbull, will look to give a boost to their playoff hopes.
Here’s a look at the schedule.
Friday, Oct. 28
Norwalk (3-3) at New Canaan (6-0), 7 p.m.
New Canaan worked through the hype of the so-called Marinelli Bowl to score a resounding 40-16 victory over Greenwich last Friday night, as Drew Pyne fired four TD passes, and brothers Ryan and Quintin O’Connell each scored twice. Norwalk, meanwhile, has lost three of four and faces a daunting three-week stretch which includes New Canaan, Greenwich and Trumbull.
Trumbull (4-2) at McMahon (0-5), 7 p.m.
Trumbull bounced back from a loss to Greenwich last week, and needs to take care of business against a McMahon team which is still looking for a win. The potent Eagles are still in the playoff hunt but have tough games against New Canaan and St. Joseph looming.
Ludlowe (0-6) at Greenwich (4-2), 7 p.m.
Last week’s loss at New Canaan dropped Greenwich to 11th in the Class LL playoff races, but the Cards remain within striking distance with four to play. Kevin Iobbi, who had 247 yards against Trumbull and 103 against New Canaan, could run wild against the Falcons, who have allowed more than 30 points in five of six games.
Warde (1-5) at Danbury (0-6), 7 p.m.
Warde and Danbury do not have a conference victory between them — Warde’s one win was against Harding.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Wilton (4-2) at Darien (6-0), 1 p.m.
Amazingly, this is the only game this week featuring two teams with winning records, as Darien is 6-0 with a 18-game winning streak, and Wilton is 4-2 after shutting out Stamford 18-0 last week. The Warriors are a grind-it out kind of team, led by talented quarterback Matt D’Elisa, but Darien is the best team they’ve faced all year. Darien is without head coach Rob Trifone, who has one game remaining on his suspension, but hasn’t missed a beat in his absence.
Ridgefield (4-2) at Central (0-6), 1:30 p.m.
The Tigers were roaring last week, and while their win over Staples wouldn’t be considered a shocker — both teams are Class LL contenders — the final score was stunning as Ridgefield won, 42-7. A game against winless Central is on tap and Ridgefield will likely stay on course in their pursuit of a state playoff berth.
Trinity (3-3) at Westhill (3-3), 1:30 p.m.
Trinity has turned a corner, winning two straight after a brutal opening-half schedule. The Crusaders are back at .500 and, if they can win their final four games, could have a shot at a Class S tournament berth. Westhill, which is also 3-3, will have something to say about that as the Vikings have scored back-to-back solid wins — 21-0 over Ludlowe and 12-11 over Norwalk.
Stamford (3-3) at St. Joseph (5-1), 1:30 p.m.
The St. Joseph Cadets lost to defending Class LL champion Darien on opening day, but have been on a tear ever since, improving to 5-1 and moving into second place in the Class M standings. Stamford, meanwhile, has been riding a roller coaster, going 3-1 in its first four before dropping consecutive games to Staples and Wilton by a combined score of 60-13. Facing a red-hot Cadets’ squad isn’t the best way to get back on track.