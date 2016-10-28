Eight teams ready to serve up winners in FCIAC volleyball playoffs

The field is set for what is shaping up to be a wild FCIAC girls volleyball tournament starting with the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

FCIAC Quarterfinal Schedule, Tuesday, Nov. 1

Games are tentatively schedule for 4 p.m. Please check back here for updates

No. 8 Darien (8-8) at No. 1 Greenwich (15-1)

No. 7 Staples (8-8) at No. 2 Ridgefield (14-2)

No. 6 St. Joseph (11-5) at No. 3 Stamford (11-5)

No. 5 Trumbull (11-5) at No. 4 McMahon (13-3)

The Greenwich Cardinals clinched the No. 1 seed when they defeated the Brien McMahon Senators, 3-1, in the regular-season finale on Friday. You can see coverage of that contest from the HAN Network by clicking here.

Greenwich’s victory also knocked McMahon down to the No. 4 seed, but the Senators will begin the playoffs with a home match in the quarterfinals.

The Ridgefield Tigers and Stamford Black Knights tied for second place with 14-2 league marks, and the Tigers took the No. 2 seed based on their 3-2 win over the Knights back on Sept. 19.

Trumbull, which lost to Stamford 3-0 on Friday, finished tied for fifth place with the St. Joseph Cadets. The town rivals are both 11-5 in league play.

Trumbull is the No. 5 seed based on its 3-0 win over St. Joe’s, with the Cadets taking No. 6.

The last two seeds went right down to the wire, as four teams — Staples, Darien, Danbury and Warde — all finished 8-8 in the FCIAC.

Darien had wrapped its regular season with a 3-0 win over Central on Thursday, and then on Friday, Ludlowe topped Danbury and Warde defeated Staples, leading to the four-way tie.

Using the head-to-head tiebreakers involving those four teams, both Staples and Darien were 2-1 and thus earned playoff berths.

Staples is No. 7 and Darien is No. 8 based on Staples’ 3-1 win over Darien on Oct. 19.

The match-ups for the first round point to the competitiveness of the FCIAC this season, as each of the lower four seeds took sets from the higher four seeds during the regular season.

In those matches, Greenwich defeated Darien 3-2, Ridgefield defeated Staples 3-1, Stamford defeated St. Joseph 3-1, and Trumbull defeated Brien McMahon 3-1.