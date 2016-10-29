FCIAC
Football – New Canaan 43, Norwalk 0

Posted by FCIAC on October 29, 2016

New Canaan Highlights

Ryan O’Connell had three interceptions, three touchdowns, 66 receiving yards, and 42 rushing yards

Quintin O’Connell had 7 receptions for 146 yards and a TD

Drew Pyne was 16-of-22 passing for 237 yards and 3 TDs

First Quarter

NC – Ryan O’Connell 60-yard interception return, 0:16

NC – Ryan O’Connell, 4-yard run, 2:19

NC – Safety, fumbled out of the end zone on a punt, 9:45

NC – Ryan O’Connell, 54-yard pass from Drew Pyne, 10:05

Second Quarter

NC – Quintin O’Connell, 11-yard pass from Drew Pyne, 4:40

Third Quarter

NC – Patrick Metzger, 8-yard pass from Drew Pyne, 3:36

NC – Owen Shin, 10-yard run, 10:53

Fourth Quarter

No Scoring

