Football – New Canaan 43, Norwalk 0

New Canaan Highlights
Ryan O’Connell had three interceptions, three touchdowns, 66 receiving yards, and 42 rushing yards
Quintin O’Connell had 7 receptions for 146 yards and a TD
Drew Pyne was 16-of-22 passing for 237 yards and 3 TDs
First Quarter
NC – Ryan O’Connell 60-yard interception return, 0:16
NC – Ryan O’Connell, 4-yard run, 2:19
NC – Safety, fumbled out of the end zone on a punt, 9:45
NC – Ryan O’Connell, 54-yard pass from Drew Pyne, 10:05
Second Quarter
NC – Quintin O’Connell, 11-yard pass from Drew Pyne, 4:40
Third Quarter
NC – Patrick Metzger, 8-yard pass from Drew Pyne, 3:36
NC – Owen Shin, 10-yard run, 10:53
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring