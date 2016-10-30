Week Seven FCIAC Football Roundup: Nine teams still in state playoff picture

This week’s FCIAC football match-ups resulted in blow-outs, as all but one game — Trinity’s 28-14 victory over Westhill — were decided by at least three touchdowns.
The Darien Blue Wave and New Canaan Rams are both still perfect at 7-0; the St. Joseph Cadets won their sixth straight and are 6-1; and four teams — Ridgefield, Greenwich, Staples and Trumbull — are 5-2 and within striking distance of a state tournament berth.
Here’s a look at the state tournament picture for FCIAC teams.
Class LL
Five FCIAC teams are in the running for the Class LL playoffs, led by the Darien Blue Wave, which is 7-0 after beating the Wilton Warriors, 35-3, on Saturday.
The Wave, which has a 19-game winning streak dating back to the start of the 2015 season, is ranked No. 1 overall in the state and is in first place in the Class LL standings.
Class LL includes five unbeaten teams — Southington, West Haven, Shelton and Newtown are also 7-0 — but every other team has at least two losses, putting Darien on the verge of clinching a playoff bid.
All three of its remaining games are on the road, as Darien plays at Warde on Friday, at Staples on Nov. 11, and at rival New Canaan on Thanksgiving.
The Ridgefield Tigers, Greenwich Cardinals, Staples Wreckers and Trumbull Eagles are all in the Class LL hunt and have plenty of bonus points on the table in November.
Were the season to end today, Ridgefield (5-2) would be in as the No. 8 seed in Class LL. The Tigers, who beat Central 58-12 on Saturday, have averaged more than 41 points per game this fall.
Ridgefield will finish the year with home games against Westhill and Greenwich, and a road game at Danbury.
Greenwich (5-2), which beat Ludlowe 61-27 this week, is just outside the bubble in ninth place. The Cardinals could pick up a lot of bonus points with games against Ridgefield and Staples still to come.
Greenwich will play at Norwalk on Friday, before a key showdown against Ridgefield in Tiger Hollow on Nov. 11. The Cards will then host Staples on Thanksgiving Day.
Speaking of Staples, the Wreckers have lost two of three to fall to 5-2 on the season. The Wreckers had a bye this weekend and are 12th in the Class LL rankings.
Staples has a tough road ahead with home games against St. Joseph and Darien, and a road game at Greenwich on the slate, but victories in those games would give the Wreckers a great shot at a playoff berth.
Trumbull is 5-2 and is in 13th place after beating Brien McMahon 34-9 this weekend. The Eagles are closing the regular season with a home game against New Canaan, a road game at Norwalk, and another home game against St. Joe’s on Thanksgiving.
Class L
The New Canaan Rams (7-0) romped over Norwalk, 43-0 on Friday, jumping into the No. 1 spot in the Class L playoff race, just ahead of 6-0 New London, which is 6-0. Windsor is also unbeaten at 7-0, and both Middletown and Naugatuck have one loss.
Every other team in Class L has at least two losses, putting the Rams in great position to secure a tournament berth during the next two weeks.
New Canaan has a big game at Trumbull on Friday, with a road game at Ludlowe to follow. That will lead up to another huge Thanksgiving showdown against the Darien Blue Wave. That game is scheduled to be played at Dunning Field.
The Wilton Warriors dropped to 4-3 with their loss to Darien, and are in 13th place in the Class L playoff race. Wilton will finish with home games against Guilford, Danbury and Trinity, and cannot afford another loss in their playoff pursuit.
Class M
The St. Joseph Cadets had no trouble with the Black Knights of Stamford, winning their sixth straight game, 35-7, on Saturday.
The Cadets are now 6-1 this season — the lone loss coming to unbeaten Darien in week one — and are in second place in the CIAC Class M rankings. St. Joseph trails only first-place Valley Regional/Old Lyme and is one of six Class M teams with one loss.
The Cadets will finish the regular season with games at Staples, home against Westhill, and at Trumbull on Thanksgiving.
Class S
Trinity Catholic won its third straight game when it beat Westhill on Saturday, and the 4-3 Crusaders remain in the Class S playoff picture with three to play. Trinity is in 12th place and finishes with home games against Stamford and Central, and a road game at Wilton.
The Crusaders will need to win out and get some help, as their are still 10 teams in Class S with one or no losses.
Week 7 FCIAC Football Scoreboard
Friday, Oct. 28
New Canaan 43, Norwalk 0
Greenwich 61, Ludlowe 27
Trumbull 34, McMahon 9
Danbury 33, Warde 10
Saturday, Oct. 29
Darien 35, Wilton 3
Ridgefield 58, Central 12
Trinity 28, Westhill 14
St. Joseph 35, Stamford 7
