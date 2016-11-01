Semis sweet: FCIAC playoff updates; HAN Network coverage

The FCIAC’s fall tournaments will be back in action on Tuesday, as the semifinals for boys and girls soccer and field hockey, and the quarterfinals for girls volleyball are all on the slate.
Four of the games are being carried live by the HAN network, which will be at Fairfield-Ludlowe High School for the boys soccer semifinals beginning at 5 p.m., and at Brien McMahon in Norwalk for the field hockey semifinals starting at 6 p.m.
You can catch those games live at FCIAC.net, han.network and all of the Network’s affiliate sites, as well as by clicking the links below. After their conclusions, games will be available on demand.
- Watch FCIAC boys soccer semifinal, No. 3 Danbury vs. No. 2 Trumbull, 5 p.m.
- Watch FCIAC boys soccer semifinal, No. 5 Warde vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 7 p.m.
- Watch FCIAC field hockey semifinal, No. 4 Norwalk vs. No. 1 Wilton, 6 p.m.
- Watch FCIAC field hockey semifinal, No. 3 Darien vs. No. 2 Staples, 7:30 p.m.
Here’s today’s schedule and scoreboard, which will be updated as scores come in.
FCIAC Boys Soccer Semifinals at Ludlowe
No. 3 Danbury (11-2-4) vs. No. 2 Trumbull (13-0-4), 5 p.m.
No. 5 Warde (11-4-2) vs. No. 1 Greenwich (14-0-3), 7 p.m.
FCIAC Girls Soccer Semifinals at Wilton
No. 5 Wilton (12-4-1) vs. No. 1 St. Joseph (15-1-1), 5 p.m.
No. 3 Staples (12-2-3) vs. No. 2 Ridgefield (15-2-0), 7 p.m.
FCIAC Field Hockey Semifinals at McMahon
Note: Records shown are FCIAC games
No. 4 Norwalk (12-2-0-1) vs. No. 1 Wilton (13-0-1-1), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Darien (13-1-1-0) vs. No. 2 Staples (13-0-2-0), 7:30 p.m.
FCIAC Volleyball Quarterfinals
Note: Records shown are FCIAC games
No. 8 Darien (8-8) at No. 1 Greenwich (15-1), 4 p.m.
No. 6 St. Joseph (11-5) at No. 3 Stamford (11-5), 4 p.m.
No. 7 Staples (8-8) at No. 2 Ridgefield (14-2), 5 p.m.
No. 5 Trumbull (11-5) at No. 4 McMahon (13-3), 5:30 p.m.
FCIAC Championship Schedule
Thursday, Nov. 3
Girls Soccer Final at Testa Field, Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer Final at Testa Field, Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Field Hockey Final at Casagrande Field, McMahon, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Volleyball Final at Ludlowe HS, 4 p.m.