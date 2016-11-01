Semis sweet: FCIAC playoff updates; HAN Network coverage

The FCIAC’s fall tournaments will be back in action on Tuesday, as the semifinals for boys and girls soccer and field hockey, and the quarterfinals for girls volleyball are all on the slate.

Four of the games are being carried live by the HAN network, which will be at Fairfield-Ludlowe High School for the boys soccer semifinals beginning at 5 p.m., and at Brien McMahon in Norwalk for the field hockey semifinals starting at 6 p.m.

You can catch those games live at FCIAC.net, han.network and all of the Network’s affiliate sites, as well as by clicking the links below. After their conclusions, games will be available on demand.

Here’s today’s schedule and scoreboard, which will be updated as scores come in.

FCIAC Boys Soccer Semifinals at Ludlowe

No. 3 Danbury (11-2-4) vs. No. 2 Trumbull (13-0-4), 5 p.m.

No. 5 Warde (11-4-2) vs. No. 1 Greenwich (14-0-3), 7 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Soccer Semifinals at Wilton

No. 5 Wilton (12-4-1) vs. No. 1 St. Joseph (15-1-1), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Staples (12-2-3) vs. No. 2 Ridgefield (15-2-0), 7 p.m.

FCIAC Field Hockey Semifinals at McMahon

Note: Records shown are FCIAC games

No. 4 Norwalk (12-2-0-1) vs. No. 1 Wilton (13-0-1-1), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Darien (13-1-1-0) vs. No. 2 Staples (13-0-2-0), 7:30 p.m.

FCIAC Volleyball Quarterfinals

Note: Records shown are FCIAC games

No. 8 Darien (8-8) at No. 1 Greenwich (15-1), 4 p.m.

No. 6 St. Joseph (11-5) at No. 3 Stamford (11-5), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Staples (8-8) at No. 2 Ridgefield (14-2), 5 p.m.

No. 5 Trumbull (11-5) at No. 4 McMahon (13-3), 5:30 p.m.

FCIAC Championship Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 3

Girls Soccer Final at Testa Field, Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer Final at Testa Field, Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey Final at Casagrande Field, McMahon, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Volleyball Final at Ludlowe HS, 4 p.m.