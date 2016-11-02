2016 FCIAC Diving Championship results

2016 FCIAC Diving Championship
Wed., Nov. 2, at Westhill HS
Team Scores: Greenwich 60.5; New Canaan 40; Darien 18; Wilton 15; Trinity Catholic 13.5; St. Joseph 5; Norwalk/McMahon 2; Westhill/Stamford 1. (Diving scores will be added to the swimming scores from Thursday night’s final at Greenwich HS).
Individual Results
Note: Top 16 divers had 11 dives
1 – Annabelle Pollock, Greenwich – 421.75
2 – Katie Kushner, New Canaan – 413.20
3 – Saylor Kirsch, Greenwich – 406.25
4 – Allison Courtney, Wilton – 405.30
5T – Shannon Daine, Trinity – 391.25
5T – Maddie Muldoon, Greenwich – 391.25
7 – Claire Ross, New Canaan – 389.00
8 – Emily Murphy, Greenwich – 376.25
9 – Elise Mercein, Darien – 364.90
10 – Anne Farley, New Canaan – 359.35
11 – Julia Servas, Darien – 348.50
12 – Amanda Lopez, St. Joseph – 338.25
13 – Kylie Schaffer, New Canaan – 335.00
14 – Hailey Meier, Darien – 324.65
15 – Thea Dinisoe, Norwalk/McMahon – 321.85
16 – Abigail Desyr, Westhill/Stamford – 316.30
Note: Divers 17 through 20 had 8 dives
17 – Tate Desautelle, Darien – 224.20
18 – Natalie Smerling, Trumbull – 222.30
19 – Amy Malburg, Wilton – 216.05
20 – Gabby LaCoille, Ridgefield – 207.75
Note: Divers 21-31 had five dives
21 – Cassie Gallace, Trumbull – 136.30
22 – Marra Woodring, Wilton – 134.55
23 – Ruby Verbitsky, Ridgefield – 130.35
24 – Olivia Grecco, Trumbull – 129.15
25 – Caroline Feldman, Westhill/Stamford – 128.10
26 – Alexa Mysel, Staples – 127.95
27 – Alaina Harris, Ridgefield – 124.45
28 – Katelyn Cerulli, Trumbull – 122.30
29 – Suzy Malburg, Wilton – 115.65
30 – May Fung, Ludlowe – 106.20
31 – Abby Bushell, Westhill/Stamford – 106.10