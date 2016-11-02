FCIAC
2016 FCIAC Diving Championship results

November 2, 2016

2016 FCIAC Diving Championship

Wed., Nov. 2, at Westhill HS

Team Scores: Greenwich 60.5; New Canaan 40; Darien 18; Wilton 15; Trinity Catholic 13.5; St. Joseph 5; Norwalk/McMahon 2; Westhill/Stamford 1. (Diving scores will be added to the swimming scores from Thursday night’s final at Greenwich HS).

Individual Results

Note: Top 16 divers had 11 dives

1 – Annabelle Pollock, Greenwich – 421.75

2 – Katie Kushner, New Canaan – 413.20

3 – Saylor Kirsch, Greenwich – 406.25

4 – Allison Courtney, Wilton – 405.30

5T – Shannon Daine, Trinity – 391.25

5T – Maddie Muldoon, Greenwich – 391.25

7 – Claire Ross, New Canaan – 389.00

8 – Emily Murphy, Greenwich – 376.25

9 – Elise Mercein, Darien – 364.90

10 – Anne Farley, New Canaan – 359.35

11 – Julia Servas, Darien – 348.50

12 – Amanda Lopez, St. Joseph – 338.25

13 – Kylie Schaffer, New Canaan – 335.00

14 – Hailey Meier, Darien – 324.65

15 – Thea Dinisoe, Norwalk/McMahon – 321.85

16 – Abigail Desyr, Westhill/Stamford – 316.30

Note: Divers 17 through 20 had 8 dives

17 – Tate Desautelle, Darien – 224.20

18 – Natalie Smerling, Trumbull – 222.30

19 – Amy Malburg, Wilton – 216.05

20 – Gabby LaCoille, Ridgefield – 207.75

Note: Divers 21-31 had five dives

21 – Cassie Gallace, Trumbull – 136.30

22 – Marra Woodring, Wilton – 134.55

23 – Ruby Verbitsky, Ridgefield – 130.35

24 – Olivia Grecco, Trumbull – 129.15

25 – Caroline Feldman, Westhill/Stamford – 128.10

26 – Alexa Mysel, Staples – 127.95

27 – Alaina Harris, Ridgefield – 124.45

28 – Katelyn Cerulli, Trumbull – 122.30

29 – Suzy Malburg, Wilton – 115.65

30 – May Fung, Ludlowe – 106.20

31 – Abby Bushell, Westhill/Stamford – 106.10

 

The 2016 All-FCIAC Diving Team, from left Annabelle Pollock of Greenwich, Katie Kushner of New Canaan, Saylor Kirsch of Greenwich, Allison Courtney of Wilton, Shannon Daine of Trinity Catholic, and Maddie Muldoon of Greenwich. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

