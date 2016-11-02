2016 FCIAC Diving Championship results

2016 FCIAC Diving Championship

Wed., Nov. 2, at Westhill HS

Team Scores: Greenwich 60.5; New Canaan 40; Darien 18; Wilton 15; Trinity Catholic 13.5; St. Joseph 5; Norwalk/McMahon 2; Westhill/Stamford 1. (Diving scores will be added to the swimming scores from Thursday night’s final at Greenwich HS).

Individual Results

Note: Top 16 divers had 11 dives

1 – Annabelle Pollock, Greenwich – 421.75

2 – Katie Kushner, New Canaan – 413.20

3 – Saylor Kirsch, Greenwich – 406.25

4 – Allison Courtney, Wilton – 405.30

5T – Shannon Daine, Trinity – 391.25

5T – Maddie Muldoon, Greenwich – 391.25

7 – Claire Ross, New Canaan – 389.00

8 – Emily Murphy, Greenwich – 376.25

9 – Elise Mercein, Darien – 364.90

10 – Anne Farley, New Canaan – 359.35

11 – Julia Servas, Darien – 348.50

12 – Amanda Lopez, St. Joseph – 338.25

13 – Kylie Schaffer, New Canaan – 335.00

14 – Hailey Meier, Darien – 324.65

15 – Thea Dinisoe, Norwalk/McMahon – 321.85

16 – Abigail Desyr, Westhill/Stamford – 316.30

Note: Divers 17 through 20 had 8 dives

17 – Tate Desautelle, Darien – 224.20

18 – Natalie Smerling, Trumbull – 222.30

19 – Amy Malburg, Wilton – 216.05

20 – Gabby LaCoille, Ridgefield – 207.75

Note: Divers 21-31 had five dives

21 – Cassie Gallace, Trumbull – 136.30

22 – Marra Woodring, Wilton – 134.55

23 – Ruby Verbitsky, Ridgefield – 130.35

24 – Olivia Grecco, Trumbull – 129.15

25 – Caroline Feldman, Westhill/Stamford – 128.10

26 – Alexa Mysel, Staples – 127.95

27 – Alaina Harris, Ridgefield – 124.45

28 – Katelyn Cerulli, Trumbull – 122.30

29 – Suzy Malburg, Wilton – 115.65

30 – May Fung, Ludlowe – 106.20

31 – Abby Bushell, Westhill/Stamford – 106.10