Winners’ Circle: Swimming, field hockey and soccer champs crowned today

Four FCIAC championships will be decided today as the boys and girls soccer, field hockey, and girls swimming tournaments come to a close.

Here’s the full schedule:

Girls Swimming Championship at Greenwich HS, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer Final at Norwalk HS

No. 2 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer Final at Norwalk HS

No. 2 Trumbull vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey Final at Brien McMahon HS

No. 2 Staples vs. No. 1 Wilton, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball Semifinals at Ludlowe HS

No. 4 Brien McMahon vs. No. 1 Greenwich , 5 p.m.

No. 3 Stamford vs. No. 2 Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

The HAN Network will be carrying the soccer and field hockey finals live, and you can view the games at han.network, fciac.net, as well as all of the Network’s affiliate sites. Games can also be seen on Frontier Communications’ channels 600 and 1600HD

Norwalk High School will host a soccer doubleheader featuring the top two seeds in the girls and boys tournaments.

In the girls final, the Ridgefield Tigers (16-2-0) will try to repeat as conference champions when they take on the top-seeded St. Joseph Cadets (16-1-1).

The teams met in last year’s FCIAC final, with Ridgefield winning, 2-0, handing St. Joseph its only loss of the season. The Cadets got a measure of revenge when they edged Ridgefield 1-0 on Oct. 14, but this game is for the big prize.

St. Joe’s cruised through the semifinals, 3-0 over Wilton, while Ridgefield won a tough game with Staples, 2-1, as Grace Franklin’s second half penalty kick proved to be the difference.

The boys soccer final features two unbeaten teams, as the Trumbull Eagles (14-0-4) take on the Greenwich Cardinals (15-0-3). Their regular-season duel resulted in a scoreless tie.

Both teams survived upset bids in Tuesday’s semis at Ludlowe. Trumbull topped Danbury, 3-2, while Greenwich overcame an early deficit to beat Warde, 2-1.

The field hockey final pits the Staples Wreckers (14-0-2-0 FCIAC) against the Wilton Warriors (14-0-1-1 FCIAC). Both teams had tough semifinal games on Tuesday at McMahon, with Staples edging defending league champ Darien, 2-1, and Wilton overcoming Norwalk in overtime, 3-2.

During the regular season, the two FCIAC finalists played to a 0-0 tie.

In Greenwich, the Cardinals will play host to the 2016 FCIAC girls swim finals starting at 6:30 p.m.

The unbeaten Darien Blue Wave and Greenwich Cardinals are expected to contend for the title, with the Ridgefield Tigers, who feature Marcie Maguire, last year’s Most Outstanding Swimmer, also in the hunt.