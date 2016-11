Co-champions were declared after two overtimes

Trumbull (14-0-5) and Greenwich (15-0-4) both finished unbeaten in FCIAC play

First Half

G – Flavien Lolo, assisted by Alejandro MacLean, 2nd minute

Second Half

T – Daniel Folchick, assisted by Matt Restrepo, 48th minute

First OT

No Scoring

Second OT

No Scoring