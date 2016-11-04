Week Nine FCIAC Football Outlook: Into the homestretch

The Thanksgiving day games are in sight which means state tournament dreams will be realized or dashed within the next few weeks, as the high school football season moves into week nine this weekend.
Nine FCIAC teams are in the hunt for a state tournament berth and four of those teams will be involved in head-to-head action on Friday night as the St. Joseph Cadets take on the Staples Wreckers in Westport, and the New Canaan Rams play at the Trumbull Eagles.
The St. Joe’s-Staples contest is the HAN/FCIAC Game of the Week on Friday. Coverage begins with FCIAC Tailgate at 5:15 p.m., with kickoff set for 7. Coverage can be seen on han.network and fciac.net, and the Network’s affiliate sites, as well as on Frontier Communications’ channels 600 and 1600HD.
Here’s a look at this week’s contests.
Friday, Nov. 4
St. Joseph (6-1) at Staples (5-2), 7 p.m.
Both teams have state playoff aspirations, with St. Joseph in Class M and Staples in Class LL. The Cadets defeated Stamford, 35-7 last week and has been racking up points, scoring at least 31 five times during its six-game win streak. Staples has been a bit confounding this season. After looking like a powerhouse in their first four games, the Wreckers have lost two of the last three, and both defeats were routs. Staples can’t afford another loss in its tournament pursuit, and faces a tough road with Darien and Greenwich on deck after St. Joe’s.
New Canaan (7-0) at Trumbull (5-2), 7 p.m.
New Canaan continued to steamroll through the FCIAC with a 43-0 shutout of Norwalk last week. That game marked the sixth straight game in which the Rams have scored at least five touchdowns. With two losses, the Trumbull Eagles likely need to win their final three games in order to qualify for the Class LL tournament. New Canaan’s defense may be the best in the FCIAC, but the Eagles have shown the ability to score in bunches when quarterback John McElroy is on his game.
Greenwich (5-2) at Norwalk (3-4), 7 p.m.
The Greenwich Cardinals have their sights set on a Class LL playoff berth, and will face two other contenders — Ridgefield and Staples — in their final two games. First, the Cards will need to get past a Norwalk Bears’ team which is reeling with three losses in its past four games,
Westhill (3-4) at Ridgefield (5-2), 7 p.m.
The Ridgefield Tigers moved inside the playoff bubble with their fifth win last season and will look to keep it in gear against the Westhill Vikings at Tiger Hollow. The Tigers shouldn’t look past the Vikings, who have played tough this season.
Darien (7-0) at Warde (1-6), 7 p.m.
Like New Canaan, Darien continues to roll in the FCIAC, and now has a 19-game winning streak dating back to the start of the 2015 season. The state’s top-ranked team will face a Warde squad which has one win this season.
Danbury (1-6) at McMahon (0-6), 7 p.m.
The Danbury Hatters picked up their first victory when they knocked off Warde this week, and now they face a winless Brien McMahon team at Casagrande Field. The Senators, meanwhile, hope to hit the win column for the first time this week.
Guilford (3-4) at Wilton (4-3), 7 p.m.
Wilton will go out of conference as it looks to pick up its fifth win of the year against a Guilford Indians team which is just under the .500 mark.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Stamford (3-4) at Trinity Catholic (4-3), 2 p.m.
The Trinity Crusaders are riding a three-game winning streak and still have a shot at earning a CIAC Class S tournament bid if they can run the table. Stamford is heading in the opposite direction with a three-game losing streak after winning three of its first four.
Central (0-7) at Ludlowe (0-7), 3 p.m.
Central has scored 84 points and allowed 285. Ludlowe has scored 92 points and allowed 289. Something’s got to give.