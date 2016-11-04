Staples, Ridgefield crowned champs of State Open cross country

The Staples Wreckers boys and Ridgefield Tigers girls completed a cross country trifecta when they both claimed championships at the CIAC State Open meet Friday in Wickham Park.

Staples, led by individual champion Zakeer Ahmad, had a team score of 61 points to beat FCIAC rival Danbury, which was second with 77. Xavier (165) was third and Fairfield-Warde (180) was fourth.

Ridgefield had its five scoring runners all place in the top 53 and scored 122 points, taking first place by eight over Tolland (130). Greenwich (217), Trumbull (257), Wilton (276) and Staples (280) swept the sixth through ninth spots.

The Open championships complete a three-meet sweep for both teams, with each winning FCIAC and Class LL titles as well. Next up is the New England championship meet, which will be held Nov. 12 in Rhode Island.

The FCIAC also featured the individual champions of both races, as Staples’ Zakeer Ahmad won the boys race in 15:46, and Wilton’s Morgan McCormick won the girls race in 18:43.

• Click here for the boys results

• Click here for the girls results

Ahmad, who won FCIAC and Class LL titles for the Wreckers, finished the 5K course one second ahead of Fairfield Prep’s Drew Thompson.

Warde’s William Brisman was fourth in 16:08, with Dan Nichols leading Danbury with a sixth-place finish in 16:16. Bradford Demassa of Ridgefield was ninth in 16:19.

The Wreckers’ winning score also included great runs by Sunil Green (12th, 16:22), Benjamin Seiple (14th. 16:23), William Landowne (21st, 16:28) and Christian Myers (30th, 16:44).

For the FCIAC girls, McCormick’s championship was one of the highlights, with Trumbull’s Katelynn Romanchick finishing eighth overall in 19:25.

Ridgefield was led by freshman Tess Pisanelli, who was 20th in 19:42 on the 5K course. Also with strong scoring runs for the Tigers were Rachel Maue (28th, 20:07), Ava Kelley (34th, 20:16), Haley Greene (38th, 20:24) and Madeline Guter (53rd, 20:41).

More to come on this story.