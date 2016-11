Click the photo to begin the slideshow

The Stamford Black Knights and Brien McMahon played one of the most exciting FCIAC girls volleyball finals in recent memory on Saturday at Ludlowe High School, with Stamford coming away with a five-set win for the conference championship.

Stamford won by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11, claiming the first FCIAC volleyball championship in program history.

To watch the game on demand from the HAN Network, click here