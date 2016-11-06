FCIAC football roundup: Rivals unbeaten; Tigers, Cards set to clash; city crown for Trinity

The New Canaan Rams and Darien Blue Wave appear to be on a collision course for the state’s No. 1 ranking as the two rivals are both 8-0 with one game remaining before their annual Thanksgiving showdown.
New Canaan remained unbeaten with an impressive 44-14 romp over a strong Trumbull team, while Darien had head coach Rob Trifone back on the sidelines for its 50-21 win over Warde. New Canaan became the first team to clinch a state tournament berth, and the Rams are guaranteed a Class L quarterfinal home game, while Darien is ranked No. 2 in Class LL.
The Rams are riding a 10-game winning streak dating back to last year’s Thanksgiving loss to Darien, while the Wave has won 20 straight since the start of last season.
New Canaan will take on the Ludlowe Falcons (0-8), while Darien plays at the Staples Wreckers (5-3) next weekend.
While those two teams remained unbeaten, several other teams saw their state tournament fortunes rise and fall.
The Ridgefield Tigers had quarterback Drew Fowler back in the fold and he was outstanding, throwing five touchdown passes in the Tigers’ 55-3 rout of Westhill at Tiger Hollow. The victory was the third straight for the Tigers, who are 6-2 and in eighth place in the Class LL standings.
Greenwich, meanwhile, received 267 rushing yards and and three touchdowns from Kevin Iobbi during a 62-34 win at Norwalk. The Cards are 6-2 and are in seventh place in Class LL.
Greenwich and Ridgefield will clash at Tiger Hollow at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, and the winner will have an inside track for a state tournament berth. You can catch that game live via the HAN Network at han.network and FCIAC.net.
The St. Joseph Cadets improved their Class M stock with a 24-17 win at Staples on Friday. The Cadets have won seven straight and are second in Class M.

With losses on Friday, both the Staples Wreckers and Trumbull Eagles fell to 5-3 and may have slipped out of the Class LL playoff picture. Staples is now 14th and Trumbull 16th.
Trinity Catholic, meanwhile, captured its third straight city championship, 38-13, over Stamford. The Crusaders topped Westhill 28-14 last week.
Trinity is now 5-3 and remains just outside the Class S playoff bubble in 11th place. The Crusaders need to beat Central (1-7) and Wilton (5-3) and get some help in order to qualify.
Speaking of Wilton, the Warriors pitched a shutout at the Guilford Indians on Sunday, winning 31-0. The Warriors are 5-3 and are 11th in Class L. They’d need to beat their final two opponents — Danbury and Trinity — and get just a little help to qualify for the states.
Week 9 FCIAC Scoreboard
Friday, Nov. 4
St. Joseph 24, Staples 17
New Canaan 44, Trumbull 14
Ridgefield 55, Westhill 3
Darien 50, Warde 21
Wilton 31, Guilford 0
Danbury 22, McMahon 0
Greenwich 62, Norwalk 34
Saturday, Nov. 5
Trinity 38, Stamford 13
Central 45, Ludlowe 22
