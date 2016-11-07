FCIAC Scholar-Athletes for September, 2016

Liisa Balazs, Stamford

Liisa is an excellent volleyball player who was the team MVP last year and selected to the All-FCIAC Second Team. This is her second year as a team captain.

She also excels in the classroom with an unweighted GPA of 3.99 and a weighted GPA of 4.86.

Liisa is a National Honor Society secretary, the Stamford High School Class of 2017 Historian, and she is also an executive committee member of the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council.

Bella Bean, Brien McMahon

This senior is one of the top students and top athletes walking the Brien McMahon High School hallways.

The National Honor Society member ranks third in her class as she has made High Honor Roll all four years and has a weighted GPA of 4.48. She is currently a captain for the girls soccer team. Bella is also one of the best female lacrosse players in the FCIAC as she was awarded the Kuchta Cup as a sophomore, she was team MVP last spring and this coming spring she’ll be a team captain for the second consecutive year.

Bella has also volunteered significantly for her community. She helped coach younger girls in the Norwalk Junior Lacrosse program, as a volunteer for the After the Bell program she tutored youngsters in kindergarten through second grade with their homework and played with them, and as a Center for Youth Leadership member she helped bring awareness to issues such as human trafficking, date rape, bullying, child abuse and worker rights.

Jake Berkowitz, Brien McMahon

Jake has a 4.52 cumulative GPA and is currently ranked first in his class.

He is captain of the boys soccer team this fall and this spring the senior will also captain the boys golf team.

Jake is also a member of the Rowayton Volunteer Fire Department.

Gracie Bradley, Norwalk

Gracie excels in the classroom and for all of her teams as a three-sport athlete. She ranks fifth in her class, is president of the National Honor Society and has a 4.4 GPA.

This skilled and speedy forward is a team captain and has been a three-year starter for the field hockey team. She’s also an excellent sprinter for the track and field program as she was just a sophomore when she was a member of the Sprint Medley relay team that set a new school record. Gracie is also a four-year starting midfielder for the girls lacrosse program.

Gracie is also president of Safe Rides, among the many community organizations and churches she volunteers for, and she tutors underclassmen in subjects such as Spanish, English, Biology and Math.

She was one of 16 students selected by the FCIAC to represent the conference at an NYU/NFL joint-sponsored forum on the role of student-athletes in the prevention of bullying.

John Buczek, Ridgefield

This senior goalkeeper for the boys soccer program has had High Honors on the Honor Roll during all 12 previous quarters since his freshman year.

Last year he received the Bronze Award in the 2016 National Spanish Exam and he also scored a 5 on the AP BC Calculus exam and AP Biology exam.

John has also been a goalkeeper for the Everton America National Premier League 99 Team.

Zoe Coleman, Danbury

Zoe has a 4.555 GPA, she is currently vice president of the National Honor Society and ranked seventh in her senior class after being ranked third in her freshman class and sixth in her junior class.

This versatile athlete played for the girls junior varsity soccer program during her first two years, including being a team captain as a sophomore, then she switched over to volleyball and is currently on the varsity team. She is also a four-year member of the varsity girls basketball team.

Zoe has also been a varsity basketball player since her freshman year and last spring she was queen of the Junior Prom.

She has also been a member of the of the school Concert Band all four years and she volunteered 40 hours toward restoring trails as a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club. She has volunteered at the Super Summer Science Camp in New Milford for seven years. Zoe is also a talented artist as one of her sculptures was featured at the Celebration of Danbury Arts.

John Coulter, Brien McMahon

This National Honor Society member has been on High Honor Roll every quarter of his high school career, resulting in a 3.8 unweighted cumulative GPA and a weighted 4.3 GPA. Last year as a junior he had three AP courses and this year he is taking four AP courses.

John has been a two-year starter for the football team, serving as a team captain this year, and he is also a wrestler.

Emma Curtin, Brien McMahon

This National Honor Society member has a 3.87 GPA, having made High Honor Roll every quarter since her freshman year.

Emma has been on the varsity field hockey team for four years, she’s been a starter the last three years and was elected team captain for this senior year.

She also volunteers for several community organizations. Emma helps organize food and clothing drives for the homeless with her church youth group, she stuffs backpacks with food and school supplies for students in need, and she a Center for Youth Leadership member helping raise awareness for social issues.

Burke Depuy, Ridgefield

Matt Dzieman, Westhill

This three-year member of the varsity soccer team is a captain during this senior year and he has a 3.65 GPA.

Matt is also a successful sales associate at Vans off the Wall. He has been named Employee of the Month three times for exceeding daily goals.

Krishtjan Frrokaj, Norwalk

This three-sport athlete has made High Honor Roll with his 3.7 GPA, he is a CAPT Master and also a recipient of the Excellence in Biology Award.

Krishtjan is a quarterback and kicker who was selected to the 2015 All-FCIAC Football Second Team last year. He is also a member of the basketball and track and field teams.

He has volunteered for Campus Cleanup, the Bridge Club, and as a member of Bears Beating Cancer.

Cord Fox, Darien

This senior three-sport athlete has a 3.74 GPA on the weighted 4.00 scale, he has four AP courses, two accelerated courses and a 32 composite score on the ACT.

He’s been a varsity player on Darien’s very successful football program since his sophomore year, was selected to the 2015 All-FCIAC East Football Team last year as a key player for the FCIAC and state championship team, and he’s a senior captain this year.

Cord also helped lead the baseball team to a conference championship last spring and he’s a shot-putter for the boys indoor track and field team.

In addition to his studies and sports teams, Cord also finds time to volunteer for several organizations. He taught very young kids the fundamentals of basketball as a counselor at Overtime Athletics Camp, he was also a counselor for the Darien Town Camp, and as a member of Darien Safe Rides he made himself available to provide safe rides home for any fellow high school student on Friday and and Saturday during the hours of 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Riley Griffin, Trinity Catholic

This four-year starter and senior captain of the volleyball team has made Honor Roll every quarter, including earning Honors with Distinction last year.

Riley has been on the Student Council the last two years, is a member of the Yearbook Club and also a coordinator of the Multicultural Club which establishes ways to create racial equality in school. As a member of the Business Club she has designed clothes for the school store.

Riley also volunteers for several community organizations. She teaches third- and fourth-grade girls basic skills in the Stamford Youngtimers Girls Basketball League. She helps serve food during the holidays for the Soup Kitchen at St. Leo’s Parish and she also stocks shelves and assists people with food they need at the Fairfield County Food Bank.

Melissa Guzman, Norwalk

Melissa is ranked among the top three percent of her senior class. She has made Honor Roll every semester of her high school career and has a cumulative GPA of 4.2.

She’s a four-year starting midfielder and team captain of the girls soccer team and her career highlight still goes back to her freshman year when she netted the game-winning goal against crosstown rival Brien McMahon.

Melissa also played softball during her first two years in high school.

Sam Kantor, Staples

Sam is a three-year member of the varsity soccer team who has a 3.65 GPA.

Isabel Nees, Norwalk

This National Honor Society member has earned High Honors every semester and is ranked ninth in her class with a 3.99 GPA and a 4.27 weighted GPA while taking many AP courses such as U.S. History, Language and Composition, Literature and Composition, Biology, Psychology, and Calculus.

Isabel has been a varsity field hockey player for three years, including being a captain for the freshman team, and she is a four-year member of the girls’ lacrosse team.

She has played violin for nine years, is a member of the Principal Honors Orchestra and also performed as part of the Pit Orchestra for the Norwalk High Candlelight Show.

Isabel is Co-President of the Norwalk Safe Rides program, she volunteers for several other organizatons and is a peer tutor on the middle and high school levels.

Caitlin Schramm, Fairfield Ludlowe

This four-year member of the girls’ soccer team made Honor Roll for all of her previous three years while getting her GPA up to 3.9 and becoming a National Honor Society member.

Caitlin is also treasurer of her senior class, co-president of Warner House Council, and she volunteers for several community organizations such as Catwalk for a Cure and the Red Cross.

Johnny Schuster, Fairfield Warde

The National Honor Society member has a 3.96 GPA.

Johnny is a senior captain in his fourth year with Warde’s boys soccer team. He was a starter for Everton America at the National Premier League Tournament.

Jack Stachura, Trumbull

This four-year member and current captain of the cross country team is ranked in the top five percent of his class, his current GPA is 4.65 and he racked up a score of 1,490 (760 Math, 730 Reading) on his SAT.

Jack is a member of the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society). Since his junior year he’s been a Link Leader of the THS Link Crew leadership program which helps incoming freshmen adjust to high school activities such as orientation, exam preparation, etc.

Jack also developed, designed and managed the cross country team’s new website that supplies all communications and posting of race results. He is also a four-year member of the indoor and outdoor track and field teams.

He has savvy business skills as he is a DECA executive board member and and executive officer from 2014-17 for the Business Education Initiative which is responsible for organizing school-wide workshops featuring business leaders from the Trumbull community.

Ben Townsend, Fairfield Warde

This four-year offensive lineman for the football team has been a National Honor Society member since his junior year. He has a 3.94 GPA while taking five AP classes, including three this yeas, and all of the other courses are Honors classes.

Ben also volunteers for several community organizations. He tutors youngsters at Caroline House in Bridgeport, he coaches younger children and helps set up for church fairs and clean up after the fairs are over.

Hayden Turk, Danbury

Hayden has received High Honors every semester since his freshman year and his current GPA is 4.17.

He has been on the varsity boys’ soccer team since his freshman year, he was named team captain this year as a junior, and he has also been a member of the successful boys’ track and field programs during the indoor and outdoor seasons since his freshman year.