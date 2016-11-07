Class LL, L girls soccer playoffs postponed; Updated schedule

All of the CIAC Class LL and L girls soccer games scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7, have been postponed to Wednesday due to a seeding error.

The Suffield Wildcats were incorrectly placed in Class L instead of Class LL. The error was discovered by the CIAC on Monday morning and schools were notified at that time.

Here’s the statement from the CIAC: “The Suffield High School team was incorrectly placed in the Class L tournament when the success in tournament factor used in designating soccer tournament divisions should have placed them in Class LL. The oversight was discovered this morning and CIAC notified schools as promptly as possible, reseeded the LL and L tournaments and made the corrections in the seeding and tournament schedules. Updated brackets appear below.”

With first-round games now on Wednesday, the second round has been moved to Friday, Nov. 11, and the quarterfinals to Sunday, Nov. 13.

Here are the new seeds and match-ups involving FCIAC teams.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Class LL

No. 25 Brien McMahon at No. 8 Newtown

No. 24 New Canaan at No. 9 Staples

No. 20 EO Smith at No. 13 Wilton

No. 28 Ludlowe at No. 5 Cheshire

No. 21 Danbury at No. 12 Westhill

No. 18 Warde at No. 15 West Haven

No. 30 East Hartford at No. 3 Ridgefield

No. 19 Trumbull at No. 14 Darien

Class L

No. 3 St. Joseph has a first-round bye. Cadets will play in Friday’s second round against either No. 19 Foran and No. 14 Mercy.