Ridgefield claims first FCIAC swim title; Conference swimmers ready for states

Marcie Maguire earned the Most Outstanding Swimmer award at the 2016 FCIAC Girls Swimming and Diving Championships when she won two individual events and was on a pair of winning relay teams to lead Ridgefield to its first conference championship recently.

Maguire, a senior, eclipsed her own meet record when she won the 100-yard backstroke in 54.45. She also defended her individual title in the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:52.77. Maguire first swam the leadoff leg when the Tigers won the first event, the 200 medley relay (1:46.46), and broke their own previous meet record. In the meet’s last event Maguire swam a strong third leg on the victorious 400 freestyle relay (3:31.17)

Fairfield Ludlowe junior Sarah Grinalds and Darien junior Kaki Christensen also won two individual events.

Grinalds defended her 50 freestyle title in 23.39, she displayed her excellent range in showing she is also a strong distance freestyler when she won the 500 free in 4:55.26, and just moments after that Grinalds anchored Ludlowe’s 200 free relay team (1:37.07) to victory.

Christensen set a meet record of 2:04.92 in the 200 individual medley and soon after she added her second victory in the 100 free (52.51) when she barely won by about a hand’s length over Ridgefield’s Hannah Snyder (52.58), who a earlier placed third in the 50 free (24.47).

Anna Turner and Lindsey Gordon joined Maguire and Snyder in having great swims to contribute to Ridgefield’s monumental championship. Turner was runner-up in both the 200 free (1:54.19) and 500 free (5:04.46) while Gordon won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.76).

Snyder was also on both winning relay teams. Gordon was on the victorious 200 medley relay team and Turner was on the winning 400 free relay team.

Ridgefield collected 340.5 team points to win by a comfortable 80 points over runner-up Wilton (260.5).

It was a very tight race for the runner-up spot as three teams finished within four points of each other. Staples placed third with 258 points and Greenwich was fourth with 256.5 points.

Marissa Healy, a sophomore, won the 100 butterfly in 56.67 and placed third in the 100 backstroke (58.94) to lead Staples. Esme Hunter placed second in the 100 backstroke (58.46) and third in the 200 IM (2:08.17) while Willow Woods was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.18) for the Wreckers.

Greenwich’s Kelly Montesi took second in the 100 fly (58.46).

Ludlowe freshman Lily Kernaghan was runner-up to her teammate, Grinalds, in the 50 free (24.4).

The FCIAC should once again give display of its strength in the upcoming state championship meets.

Greenwich is the defending State Open and CIAC Class LL Girls Swimming and Diving Championships team champion while Darien will try to defend its Class L title.