FCIAC’s weekend football outlook: Watch Greenwich at Ridgefield on HAN

A clash between the Greenwich Cardinals and the Ridgefield Tigers with a CIAC Class LL playoff berth on the line highlights the FCIAC’s slate of football games this week.
The HAN Network will carry that showdown live from Tiger Hollow, with the FCIAC Tailgate show starting at 5:15 p.m. and kickoff set for 7 p.m. Coverage can be seen on FCIAC.net, han.network and all of the Network’s affiliate sites, as well as on Frontier Communications’ channels 600 and 1600.
Also on the schedule, two teams will look to remain undefeated as Darien plays at Staples and New Canaan plays at Ludlowe. The two rivals will then clash in their annual Turkey Bowl game at Dunning Field on Thanksgiving Day.
Here’s a look at all the games.
Friday, Nov. 11
New Canaan (8-0) at Ludlowe (0-8), 6 p.m.
New Canaan locked up a Class L playoff berth, as well as a quarterfinal home game, with its 44-14 dismantling of the Eagles in Trumbull last Friday. Ludlowe, meanwhile, is heading in the other direction, still winless after a 45-22 home loss to Central. The Rams will be hoping to have control of this game by the second quarter and rest starters in the second half.
Greenwich (6-2) at Ridgefield (6-2), 7 p.m.
Both teams are looking to secure a bid to the Class LL playoffs, and the winner will be in great shape, as Greenwich comes in ranked No. 7 in Class LL and Ridgefield is at No. 8. Greenwich has scored 328 points (41 per game), while allowing 233 (29 per game), and Ridgefield has scored 347 (43 per game) while allowing just 147 (18 per game).
Ridgefield may have the slight edge here, given the return of quarterback Drew Fowler last week, the stingier defense, and the fact that the game is being played at Tiger Hollow, but the Cardinals, led by stellar running back Kevin Iobbi, are more than capable of taking home the win and a possible state tournament ticket.
Trumbull (5-3) at Norwalk (3-5), 7 p.m.
Trumbull’s state playoff hopes took a hard hit with last week’s loss to New Canaan, but the Eagles are still alive and can clinch an above-.500 record with a win against Norwalk on Friday. The Bears, who opened the season with two straight victories, have gone 1-5 since.
Darien (8-0) at Staples (5-3), 7 p.m.
Darien, which has now won 20 straight games, is one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the FCIAC and one of four unbeaten teams in Class LL. It’s nothing but contenders from here on out for the wave, which finishes the regular season against Staples and New Canaan. Meanwhile, the Wreckers’ playoff chances are on life support following their loss to St. Joe’s last week, but they would pick up big bonus points with a win in this game.
Danbury (2-6) at Wilton (5-3), 7 p.m.
Hats off to the Hatters, who could have gone home after losing their first six games but instead have won two straight against Warde and McMahon. They’ll try and make it three against a Wilton Warrior team which is still kicking in 12th place in the Class L playoff race.
McMahon (0-7) at Warde (1-7), 7 p.m.
Both McMahon and Warde have had disappointing seasons to say the least, and are a combined 0-14 against FCIAC opponents. McMahon was shutout by Danbury 22-0 last week, while Warde surrendered 51 points in its loss to unbeaten Darien.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Central (1-6) at Trinity Catholic (5-3), 1 p.m.
The Trinity Catholic Crusaders continue to surge with four consecutive wins and have a 1-6 Central team in tap this weekend. The Hilltoppers defeated Ludlowe 45-22 for this first win last season, but a victory against a streaking Trinity team will be a bit more difficult. Despite having three losses, the Crusaders are still hoping to sneak into the Class S playoffs, and enter the weekend in 11th place.
NFA (6-2) at Stamford (3-5), 1 p.m.
This is the third time this season that NFA is squaring off against an FCIAC team, as they previously lost to Darien 45-6, and defeated Staples 33-14. Stamford is on a downward swing with four straight losses by at least 18 points, but still has a shot at a .500 season is they can close out with wins against NFA and Westhill.
Westhill (3-5) at St. Joseph (7-1), 1:30 p.m.
St. Joseph made a statement last weekend when it went to Westport and defeated the Staples Wreckers, 24-17, for their seventh straight victory. The Cadets are on the verge of clinching a Class M tournament berth and currently sit at No. 2. Westhill, meanwhile, is coming off of its worst loss of the season to Ridgefield and will hope to finish strong with this game and a Thanksgiving showdown against city rival Stamford.