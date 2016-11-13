FCIAC Week 10 football roundup: Stage set for Darien-New Canaan clash; St. Joe’s clinches, Ridgefield close

The New Canaan Rams and Darien Blue Wave took care of business on Friday and will head into their annual Thanksgiving Day showdown for THE game in the state with identical 9-0 records.
New Canaan knocked off Ludowe, 48-6, in Fairfield, while Darien shut out Staples, 27-0, in Westport to set the stage.
Darien is riding a state-best 21-game winning streak which dates back to the start of last season, while New Canaan has won 12 straight games dating back to the start of last year’s Class L playoffs. Combined, the two rivals are 41-1 over the past two seasons with the only loss coming when the Blue Wave topped the Rams, 28-21, last Thanksgiving.
The annual Turkey Bowl will be carried live by the HAN Network on FCIAC.net, han.network, and all of the Network’s affiliate sites, as well as on Frontier Communications’ channels 600 and 1600.
As large crowds are expected for that game, tickets are available through pre-sales only. No tickets will be sold on game day. Click here for the story.
While New Canaan had already clinched a berth in the Class L playoffs, the Rams were joined by Darien and St. Joseph this weekend, as the FCIAC now has three teams qualified for the states. Darien is No. 1 in Class LL, while St. Joe’s, which overcame a string upset bid by Westhill, is No. 2 in Class M.
The Ridgefield Tigers topped the Greenwich Cardinals, 30-21, in a game carried by the HAN Network on Friday night. The win gave the Tigers a 7-2 mark and moved them up to sixth place in the Class LL rankings. They can clinch a tournament berth with a win over Danbury on Nov. 23.
To watch the Ridgefield-Greenwich game on demand, click here
Greenwich, meanwhile, is now 6-3 and is outside the playoff bubble in 11th place. The Cards need to beat Staples on Thanksgiving and get a little bit of help in order to qualify.
The Wilton Warriors, who blanked Danbury, 28-0, and Trinity Catholic Crusaders, who routed Central, 48-8, are both still alive in the state playoff hunt. Wilton is 11th in Class L and Trinity is 11th in Class S.
Those teams will clash on Thanksgiving at Wilton High School, and the winner will have a shot at going to the playoff dance.
Week 10 FCIAC Scoreboard
Friday, Nov. 11
Ridgefield 30, Greenwich 21
Darien 27, Staples 0
New Canaan 48, Ludlowe 6
Trumbull 48, Norwalk 16
Wilton 28, Danbury 0
Warde 35, McMahon 14
Saturday, Nov. 12
Trinity 48, Central 8
NFA 39, Stamford 14
St. Joseph 19, Westhill 14
Some excellent story links…
Ridgefield tops Greenwich, moves closer to state berth
Ridgefield defeats Greenwich to strengthen playoff hopes
Wilton Warriors roll past Danbury, 28-0
New Canaan football makes it 9-0 with rout of Ludlowe; Turkey Bowl next
Collins scores twice in Darien’s win over Staples
Darien shuts out Staples to remain undefeated
St. Joseph edges Westhill, 19-14
St. Joseph hangs on to beat Westhill
Trumbull defeats Norwalk, 48-16
Trinity football beats Central