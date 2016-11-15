Four FCIAC soccer teams one step away from state finals

The boys and girls soccer teams in the FCIAC have given credence to the strength of the conference this fall as many teams have made deep runs in their respective state tournaments.

The FCIAC had four of the eight teams in the quarterfinal round of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class LL Boys Soccer Tournament and, similarly, four conference teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIAC Class LL Girls Soccer Tournament.

Two of the girls’ teams – third-seeded Ridgefield and 13th-seeded Wilton – both won Monday afternoon to advance to the semifinals.

St. Joseph also won Monday to advance to the semifinals of its CIAC Class L Girls Soccer Tournament.

Danbury, seeded 11th, was the only conference boys team to advance to the Nov. 15 Class LL semifinal round, and the Hatters are taking on Shelton Tuesday with a trip to the final on the line.

Katie Jasminski racked up four goals while teammates Alex Damron and Megan Klosowski each netted a goal to lead third-seeded Ridgefield to a convincing 6-1 victory over sixth-seeded South Windsor in Monday’s girls Class LL quarterfinals.

The potent Tigers have outscored their state tournament opposition by a 13-2 margin as they previously advanced with a 5-1 victory over East Hartford in the first round and a 2-0 victory over fellow FCIAC member Trumbull in the second round.

Ridgefield will play second-seeded and undefeated Suffield while 13th-seeded Wilton plays top-seeded, undefeated and defending champion Glastonbury in the semifinals on Nov. 16 (Wednesday), with sites and times to be announced for both matches.

Wilton and 12th-seeded Westhill, another quarterfinalist from the FCIAC, played to a 1-1 tie through regulation and a pair of 10-minute overtime sessions before the Warriors advanced with a 2-1 victory via their 4-2 advantage in penalty kicks on Monday.

Sophie Sudano banged in the four penalty kick to clinch the victory. Andrea Benalcazar gave Wilton a 1-0 lead before Westhill’s Chelsea Domond tied it.

Glastonbury advanced to the semifinals with a 6-2 victory over ninth-seeded Staples, the other FCIAC team in the quarterfinals.

Wilton previously advanced with a 1-0 victory over 20th-seeded E.O. Smith and a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded Enfield.

Further proof of the conference’s strength in girls soccer this fall was exhibited by several matches in which FCIAC teams beat higher-seeded teams in the Class LL tourney.

In addition to Wilton’s win over Enfield, Brien McMahon was seeded 25th and the Senators knocked off eighth-seeded Newtown (2-1), 18th-seeded Fairfield Warde had a very impressive 5-0 triumph over 15th-seeded West Haven, and in a showdown of FCIAC foes 19th-seeded Trumbull shut out 14th-seeded Darien, 3-0.

The FCIAC had a 13-9 overall record for a .591 winning percentage in all of the matches played through the quarterfinals of the CIAC Class LL Girls Soccer Tournament.

In the Class L girls tournament, St. Joseph’s third-seeded and defending champion Cadets scored all four of their goals in the second half en route to a 4-0 quarterfinal victory over sixth-seeded Pomperaug on Monday afternoon. Jessica Mazo snapped the scoreless tie just 20 seconds into the second half, Lindsey Savko proceeded to get the hat trick and goalkeeper Veronica O’Rourke (five saves) earned the shutout.

St. Joseph, which drew a first-round bye before its 2-1 victory over 14th-seeded Mercy in the second round, will play seventh-seeded Daniel Hand in Wednesday’s semifinals at a site and time to be announced. St. Joseph was seeded first last year when it defeated second-seeded Suffield, 2-0, in the Class L championship game.

The FCIAC had a 13-10 overall record for a .565 winning percentage in all of the matches played through the quarterfinals of the CIAC Class LL Boys Soccer Tournament and that included six matches in which FCIAC teams played each other.

Danbury’s 11th-seeded Hatters advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals when they stunned third-seeded and previously undefeated Trumbull, 4-2, in that sixth showdown of conference teams this past Saturday.

Kevin Spennato scored twice while Ricardo Rodriguez and Arnold Galicia each scored a goal for Danbury (13-2-4). Thang Dao and Jason Weinstein each had a goal for Trumbull, which finished 14-1-4.

In addition to Danbury and Trumbull, second-seeded Greenwich and 21st-seeded Staples were the other FCIAC boys teams who advanced to the state Class LL quarterfinals.

Staples illuminated the conference’s strength in boys soccer on Nov. 10 with a 2-0 victory over a fifth-seeded New Milford team which was seeded 16 spots higher than the Wreckers. Their run ended when they were beaten by fourth-seeded Farmington, 1-0, in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Seventh-seeded Shelton eliminated Greenwich, 3-2, in Saturday’s quarterfinals to set up Tuesday night’s Shelton-Danbury semifinal showdown at Fairfield Ludlowe High School at 6 p.m.