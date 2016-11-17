Great Eight: FCIAC teams reach state finals in field hockey, soccer and volleyball

Eight FCIAC teams have advanced to the state finals and will bid for championships when the CIAC soccer, field hockey and volleyball tournaments reach their crescendo on Saturday.

State Championship Schedule – Saturday, Nov. 19

Girls Soccer – Class LL Final

No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 Glastonbury at Willowbrook Park, New Britain, 11 a.m.

Girls Soccer – Class L Final

No. 3 St. Joseph vs. No. 5 Masuk at Middletown, 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer – Class LL Final

No. 11 Danbury vs. No. 4 Farmington at Willowbrook Park, New Britain, 2 p.m.

Field Hockey – Class L Final

No. 3 Staples vs. No. 4 Darien at Wethersfield, 10 a.m.

Field Hockey – Class M Final

No. 7 New Canaan vs. No. 4 Guilford at Wethersfield, Noon

Volleyball – Class LL Final

No. 4 Ridgefield vs. No. 3 Stamford at East Haven, 4 p.m.

The Danbury boys soccer team, the No. 11 seed in Class LL, will square off against No. 4 Farmington for the title. The Hatters reached the title game with an impressive 4-2 win over Shelton in Tuesday’s semifinal game.

The CIAC semifinals for girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball were held on Wednesday.

In girls soccer, the third-seeded Ridgefield Tigers knocked off previously-unbeaten Suffield, 3-0, to set up a rematch of last year’s Class LL final with the top-seeded Glastonbury Tomahawks. Last fall, Glastonbury

topped Ridgefield, 5-3, for the championship.

In Class L girls soccer, the No. 3 St. Joseph Cadets defeated Daniel Hand, 1-0, and will now take on No. 5 Masuk for the title.

Three FCIAC field hockey teams reached the state finals: Darien and Staples in Class L and New Canaan in Class M.

Staples, the No. 3 seed, bumped No. 2 Enfield, 2-1, in the semis, while No. 4 Darien defeated No. 1 Glastonbury, 2-0. That sets up an All-FCIAC final between the Wreckers and the Blue Wave in Class L.

No. 7 New Canaan, the defending Class M champion, reached the final again with a 1-0 win over Branford. The Rams will take on No. 4 Guilford in the final.

The FCIAC will crown a state volleyball champion in Class LL, as the No. 3 Stamford Black Knights will face the No. 4 Ridgefield Tigers in the final. Stamford blanked Amity 3-0 in the semifinals, while Ridgefield knocked off FCIAC foe, and No. 1 seed, Greenwich, 3-2.

State Semifinal Scoreboard

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Class LL Boys Soccer

Danbury 4, Trumbull 2

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Class L Field Hockey

Staples 2, Enfield 1

Darien 2, Glastonbury 0

Class M Field Hockey

New Canaan 1, Branford 0

Class LL Volleyball

Ridgefield 3, Greenwich 2

Stamford 3, Amity 0

Class LL Girls Soccer

Ridgefield 3, Suffield 0

Glastonbury 2, Wilton 0

Class L Girls Soccer

St. Joseph 1, Daniel Hand 0

