Great Eight: FCIAC teams reach state finals in field hockey, soccer and volleyball

Eight FCIAC teams have advanced to the state finals and will bid for championships when the CIAC soccer, field hockey and volleyball tournaments reach their crescendo on Saturday.
State Championship Schedule – Saturday, Nov. 19
Girls Soccer – Class LL Final
No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 Glastonbury at Willowbrook Park, New Britain, 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer – Class L Final
No. 3 St. Joseph vs. No. 5 Masuk at Middletown, 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer – Class LL Final
No. 11 Danbury vs. No. 4 Farmington at Willowbrook Park, New Britain, 2 p.m.
Field Hockey – Class L Final
No. 3 Staples vs. No. 4 Darien at Wethersfield, 10 a.m.
Field Hockey – Class M Final
No. 7 New Canaan vs. No. 4 Guilford at Wethersfield, Noon
Volleyball – Class LL Final
No. 4 Ridgefield vs. No. 3 Stamford at East Haven, 4 p.m.
The Danbury boys soccer team, the No. 11 seed in Class LL, will square off against No. 4 Farmington for the title. The Hatters reached the title game with an impressive 4-2 win over Shelton in Tuesday’s semifinal game.
The CIAC semifinals for girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball were held on Wednesday.
In girls soccer, the third-seeded Ridgefield Tigers knocked off previously-unbeaten Suffield, 3-0, to set up a rematch of last year’s Class LL final with the top-seeded Glastonbury Tomahawks. Last fall, Glastonbury
topped Ridgefield, 5-3, for the championship.
In Class L girls soccer, the No. 3 St. Joseph Cadets defeated Daniel Hand, 1-0, and will now take on No. 5 Masuk for the title.
Three FCIAC field hockey teams reached the state finals: Darien and Staples in Class L and New Canaan in Class M.
Staples, the No. 3 seed, bumped No. 2 Enfield, 2-1, in the semis, while No. 4 Darien defeated No. 1 Glastonbury, 2-0. That sets up an All-FCIAC final between the Wreckers and the Blue Wave in Class L.
No. 7 New Canaan, the defending Class M champion, reached the final again with a 1-0 win over Branford. The Rams will take on No. 4 Guilford in the final.
The FCIAC will crown a state volleyball champion in Class LL, as the No. 3 Stamford Black Knights will face the No. 4 Ridgefield Tigers in the final. Stamford blanked Amity 3-0 in the semifinals, while Ridgefield knocked off FCIAC foe, and No. 1 seed, Greenwich, 3-2.
State Semifinal Scoreboard
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Class LL Boys Soccer
Danbury 4, Trumbull 2
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Class L Field Hockey
Staples 2, Enfield 1
Darien 2, Glastonbury 0
Class M Field Hockey
New Canaan 1, Branford 0
Class LL Volleyball
Ridgefield 3, Greenwich 2
Stamford 3, Amity 0
Class LL Girls Soccer
Ridgefield 3, Suffield 0
Glastonbury 2, Wilton 0
Class L Girls Soccer
St. Joseph 1, Daniel Hand 0
