Title time: FCIAC teams play for state championships on Saturday

Seven FCIAC teams will play for five state championships on Saturday, as the CIAC’s fall season holds its championship Saturday for field hockey, soccer and volleyball this weekend.

The Class LL volleyball final will be an All-FCIAC battle as the Ridgefield Tigers face the Stamford Black Knights.

In girls soccer, Ridgefield is in the Class LL final, while St. Joseph is in Class L.

Staples and Darien will meet for the Class L field hockey championship, with New Canaan looking for a repeat in Class M.

The FCIAC originally had eight teams in the state finals, but the Danbury Hatters were disqualified from the Class LL tournament for using an ineligible player. Read more on that story here.

The CIAC girls swimming and diving tournament is being held this weekend, with the FCIAC represented by many schools, including Ridgefield, Greenwich, Darien, Ludlowe, Wilton, Staples, Norwalk/McMahon, Westhill/Stamford, Trumbull and Trinity Catholic.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s finals:

State Championship Schedule – Saturday, Nov. 19

Girls Soccer – Class LL Final

No. 3 Ridgefield (21-2) vs. No. 1 Glastonbury (19-0)

at Willowbrook Park, New Britain, 11 a.m.

Head Coaches: Iain Golding, Ridgefield; Joe Finocchiaro, Glastonbury

Ridgefield’s Tournament so far: Def. East Hartford 5-1; Trumbull 2-0; South Windsor 6-1; and Suffield 3-0.

Glastonbury’s Tournament so far: First-round bye; Def. Shelton 7-0; Staples 6-2; and Wilton 2-0.

The Ridgefield Tigers knocked off one undefeated team when they beat Suffield, 3-0, in Wednesday’s semifinals and they’ll try to make it two when they take on 19-0 Glastonbury on Saturday. It’s a rematch of last year’s Class LL final, won by Glastonbury, 5-3.

The Tomahawks are ranked No. 1 in Connecticut and No. 2 in the nation, and have a 60-game win streak. They’ve also outscored their opponents, 104-5, and have knocked off two FCIAC teams — Wilton and Staples — during the tournament

Ridgefield, the two-time defending FCIAC champion, has scored 69 goals while allowing only 10. The Tigers are 38-5-3 during the past two seasons, including 13-1 during the postseason.

Girls Soccer – Class L Final

No. 3 St. Joseph (19-2-1) vs. No. 5 Masuk (17-2-2)

at Middletown High School, 2 p.m.

Head Coaches: Jack Nogueira, St. Joseph; Eleanor Brainard, Masuk.

St. Joseph’s Tournament so far: First-round bye; Def. Mercy 2-1; Pomperaug 4-0; and Daniel Hand 1-0.

Masuk’s Tournament so far: First-round bye; Def. Guilford 1-1 (3-1 PKs); Barlow 2-1; and Farmington 2-0.

The St. Joseph Cadets are looking for their third state championship in four years after winning Class LL in 2013 (2-1 over Suffield), and Class L in 2015 (2-0 over Suffield). They edged No. 13 Mercy 2-1 in the second round, and have since posted two shutouts: 4-0 over Pomperaug and 1-0 over Daniel Hand.

St. Joe’s has outscored its opponents 65-11 this fall and is a gaudy 41-3-1 during the past two seasons. The Cadets are making their sixth appearance in the state finals, and have four championships.

Masuk, which lost the SWC title to Joel Barlow, avenged that loss with a 2-1 win over the Falcons in the Class L quarters. The Panthers have appeared in a state final just once, losing to Avon 1-0 in 2012.

Field Hockey – Class L Final

No. 3 Staples (18-1-2-0) vs. No. 4 Darien (17-2-2-0)

at Wethersfield HS, 10 a.m.

Head Coaches: Mo Minicus, Darien; Ian Tapsall, Staples

Darien’s Tournament so far: Def. Amity 6-0; Cheshire 1-0; and Glastonbury 2-0.

Staples’ Tournament so far: Def. New Milford 6-0; Wilton 3-1; and Enfield 2-1

Talk about contrasting histories: Darien is making its 12 appearance in a state final and, during the past nine years, has picked up seven championships. For Staples’ lone trip to the state final, you have to go back 42 years to 1974, a few weeks after Muhammed Ali knocked out George Foreman in the Rumble in the Jungle.

The Wreckers lost that season — 1-0 to Simsbury — but they’re one step away from grabbing their first crown on Saturday.

Staples has been nearly unstoppable this year. The Wreckers allowed just two goals during the regular season and have outscored their opponents, 92-7, over 21 games. Staples’ one loss came to Wilton in the FCIAC final, and that came on a controversial penalty stroke in double overtime.

Darien, outside of a five-game lull in the middle of the season, has been almost as untouchable as Staples. The Blue Wave is 9-1-2 over its past 11 games and hasn’t allowed a goal in its three tournament games so far.

Darien and Staples have met twice, with a 1-1 tie during the regular season and a 2-1 Staples’ victory in the FCIAC semis.

Field Hockey – Class M Final

No. 7 New Canaan (14-5-1) vs. No. 4 Guilford (16-2-0-1)

at Wethersfield HS, Noon

Head Coaches: Alyssa Havens, New Canaan; Kitty Palmer, Guilford

New Canaan’s Tournament so far: Def. Bethel 3-0; Nonnewaug 3-0; and Branford 1-0.

Guilford’s Tournament so far: Def. Farmington 2-1; Daniel Hand 4-3; and Lauralton Hall 1-0.

New Canaan, the defending Class M champion, is making its 10 appearance and has won the state championship four times: 1983, 1997, 2003, and 2015. Their victory in the final last year came over top-seeded Joel Barlow, 1-0.

The Rams lost to Norwalk, 2-1, in the FCIAC quarterfinals but have rebounded in a big way. Their defense has pitched three consecutive shutouts — 3-0 over both Bathel and Nonnewaug and a tough 1-0 win over Branford in the semis on Tuesday.

Guilford is making its eighth appearance in the state finals has never won outright as its lone title is a co-championship with Simsbury in 1997. The Indians have won their three tournament games by one goal each.

Volleyball – Class LL Final

No. 4 Ridgefield (21-3) vs. No. 3 Stamford (24-2)

at East Haven HS, 4 p.m.

Head Coaches: Lidania Cibere, Ridgefield; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford

Ridgefield’s Tournament so far: First-round bye; Def. Hamden 3-0; Brien McMahon 3-2; and Greenwich 3-2.

Stamford’s Tournament so far: First-round bye; Def. Staples 3-2; Cheshire 3-0; and Amity 3-0.

It was wide-open year for FCIAC girls volleyball, with as many as five legitimate state title contenders and we’re getting one more head-to-head match-up when the Ridgefield Tigers and Stamford Black Knights clash on Saturday.

It’s the third meeting of the season for these two teams, with Ridgefield winning 3-2 during the regular season, and Stamford winning 3-0 in the FCIAC semis.

Ridgefield will be facing its third consecutive FCIAC foe and the first two were nail-biters as the Tigers won, 3-2, over No. 5 McMahon in the quarterfinals and No. 1 Greenwich in the semis. The Tigers are making their first appearance in a state final.

Stamford, meanwhile, has been on quite a tear, having won 18 straight matches and picking up their first FCIAC championship along the way. The Knights have made just one other trip to the state finals and lost to Fairfield, 3-2, back in 2000.

Girls Swimming & Diving – State Open

Diving – 5:30 p.m., Friday, at Bulkeley HS

Swimming – Noon, Saturday, at Yale

Several FCIAC teams figure to be in the mix for the State Open crown, including conference champion Ridgefield, Class LL champ Greenwich, and Class L champ Darien.