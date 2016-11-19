Staples captures New England boys cross country championship

SCITUATE, R.I. – An excellent year for cross country runners and teams from the FCIAC was capped off by Staples winning the boys team championship at the 82nd New England Association High School Cross Country Championships on Nov. 14 at Ponaganset High School.

Zaheer Ahmad placed third to lead the Wreckers to the title as they had the lowest team score of 72 points.

And the FCIAC had two of the best three boys teams in New England as perennial power Danbury finished third with 158 points. La Salle Academy (R.I.) was second with 103 points.

La Salle senior David Principe Jr. won the boys race with a time of 15 minutes, 13.39 seconds. Patrick O’Brien, a senior from Oyster River (N.H.), was runner-up with a 15:20.93.

Ahmad, also a senior, ran at a pace of 4:59.6 per mile over the 5-kilometer course (3.1 miles) to finish third in 15:30.81.

Ahmad and Staples veteran coach Laddie Lawrence then got the necessary strong support from the next four scoring Wreckers to secure the team championship. Benjamin Seiple placed 17th in 15:58.37 as the second fastest Staples runner, third fastest from the FCIAC, and his three fellow junior teammates who trailed him were William Landowne (27th, 16:05.98), junior Sunil Green (29th, 16:07.7) and Christian Myers (39th, 16:17.4).

After Ahmad’s third-place finish, those next scoring Wreckers all packed themselves within 19 seconds of each other to give Staples a proverbial Grand Slam in terms of team championships this fall. The Wreckers previously won FCIAC, CIAC Class LL and State Open team championships preceding the New England Championships.

Fairfield Warde senior William Brisman was the second fastest runner from the FCIAC and the state as he placed 10thoverall in 15:53.82 to lead the Mustangs to sixth place.

Danbury displayed the epitome of pack runner to grab third place as the top three Hatters – senior Trevor Reed (16:18.91) and juniors Tyler Granja (16:19.18) and Dan Nichols (16:19.88) – ran together to finish in places 44-46.

Ridgefield senior Bradford Demassa placed 33rd in 16:11.08.

Trumbull senior Katelynn Romanchick was the top finisher from the FCIAC in the girls race as she placed 25th in 18:46.49.

Wilton junior Morgan McCormick was just behind Romanchick, in 26th place, with her time of 18:48.02.

McCormick is only in her second year of running cross country and she had a fantastic year as she previously was the individual champion at the FCIAC, CIAC Class L and State Open championship meets.

Likewise, Ahmad was the boys champion at the FCIAC, Class LL and State Open meets while the Ridgefield girls won team titles at the FCIAC, Class LL and State Open meets.

Ridgefield was the top girls team from the FCIAC at the New England Championships, placing 10th with 279 points.

Champlain Valley (Vt.) was the girls team champion with 121 points while Tolland (251 points) placed sixth for the highest finish among Connecticut teams.