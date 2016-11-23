Thanksgiving Football: State bids on the line for FCIAC teams

Thanksgiving football is here and with it comes the end of the season for some, and a launching pad into the state tournament for others.
As the FCIAC’s teams prepare for their holiday feasts, eight remain alive in the state playoff hunt. While some have more realistic chances than others, all a team can ask for is a shot in the final game.
Three league teams have qualified: Darien (9-0) in Class LL, New Canaan (9-0) in Class L, and St. Joseph (8-1) in Class M.
Turkey Bowl XXIII
• The game will be carried live by the HAN Network – click for details
The Darien-New Canaan rivalry game at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, at Dunning Stadium has everything going for it. They’re both 9-0, Darien is ranked No. 1 in the state and New Canaan is No. 2, and they’re both playing to secure No. 1 seeds in their respective state classes.
Darien will be looking for its fifth straight Turkey Bowl victory, while New Canaan would like nothing better than to end that run along with the Wave’s 21-game winning streak.
Both teams have clinched quarterfinal home games, and the winner of the Turkey Bowl will be the No. 1 seed in its division and could host two state games.
The loser of the Turkey Bowl, on the other hand, will likely drop out of the top two.
Darien could fall as far as No. 4, if Southington, West Haven, and Newtown all win and finish 10-0. The Wave would need to have two of those three teams lose in order to stay in the top two.
New Canaan, on the other hand, can fall no further than the third seed in Class L, and that would happen if both New London (9-0) and Windsor (9-0) win their games. If either of those teams loses, the Rams would remain in the top two if bonus points fall their way.
Cadets marching along
St. Joseph, which hasnb’t lost since opening week, will be squaring off against town rival Trumbull at 10 a.m., Thanksgiving, and the Cadets will clinch the No. 1 seed in Class M with a victory.
In the event of a loss, the Cadets could fall out of the top four and lose out on a home game in the quarterfinals.
Win and in for the Ridgefield Tigers
The Tigers are 7-2 heading into their game at Danbury, which is 2-7, at 6 p.m., Wednesday night.
It’s pretty simple for Ridgefield — beat Danbury and they’re headed to the state tournament, likely as the No. 6 or 7 seed. An upset loss would likely knock the Tigers out of the picture.
Still Kicking: Greenwich, Trumbull, Wilton and Trinity Catholic
Among this group, the Greenwich Cardinals (6-3) have the best chance of qualifying with a victory, but they’ll need to get by the Staples Wreckers (5-4), who are trying to secure a winning record.
Greenwich is currently 10th in Class LL and thus needs to jump past two teams among NFA, Fairfield Prep and Cheshire in the standings. It’s entirely possible that all three lose, as NFA faces New London (9-0), Prep faces West Haven (9-0), and Cheshire faces Southington (9-0).
Trumbull (6-3) is 13th in Class LL and would need to beat St. Joseph and then hope for help from several teams in order to qualify.
Wilton (6-3) and Trinity (6-3) will face each other at 10:30 a.m., Thanksgiving Day, and the winner would have an outside shot at qualifying for the playoffs.
Wilton is 11th in Class L, and Trinity is 12th in Class S.
Here’s the full schedule for the Thanksgiving week’s games:
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Ridgefield at Danbury, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Staples at Greenwich, 10 a.m.
St. Joseph at Trumbull, 10 a.m.
Ludlowe at Warde, 10 a.m.
Central at Harding, 10 a.m.
Darien at New Canaan, 10:30 a.m.
McMahon at Norwalk, 10:30 a.m.
Trinity at Wilton, 10:30 a.m.
Westhill at Stamford, 10:30 p.m.