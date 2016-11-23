Greenwich swimming dynasty continues in CIAC State Open

NEW HAVEN – Greenwich’s Cardinals kept their dynasty rolling when they defended their team title and Ridgefield’s superb senior Marcella Maguire won the 100-yard backstroke for the fourth consecutive year at the recent 2016 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference State Open Girls Swimming and Diving Championships.

Kelly Montesi had a victory and a runner-up finish in individual events and swam strong legs on a pair of high-placing relay teams to lead Greenwich to its 12th State Open championship since 2000 on Nov. 19 at Yale University.

The great swims put forth by Maguire and Montesi were among many excellent performances which highlighted the dominance of the FCIAC at a few state championship meets.

Greenwich and Ridgefield placed first and second, respectively, in both the State Open and CIAC Class LL championship meets and Darien won the CIAC Class L championship.

Maguire and Darien junior Kaki Christensen were two of the three swimmers who won a pair of individual events at the State Open. Maguire also swam strong legs on two victorious relay teams. Christensen anchored a runner-up relay team.

Greenwich won the championship with 510.5 points and finished 110 points ahead of runner-up Ridgefield (400.5). Weston placed third with 376 points. The FCIAC had three of the top four teams with Darien (361) placing fourth. The FCIAC had six of the top 10 teams at the State Open as the other three conference teams among the top 10 were Staples (sixth with 327 points), New Canaan (eighth, 202) and Wilton (10th, 196).

Montesi, a junior, won the 100-yard butterfly in 55.65 seconds after she was runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:03.1) to Christensen, who won with a 2:02.59.

Greenwich took a huge lead in the meet’s first scoring event and cruised on in. That first event was a day earlier, the one-meter diving finals on Nov. 18 at Bulkeley High School in Hartford, and the Cardinals swept the top three spots to collect 83 points at the outset and seize that huge lead. Junior Katherine Russack won the diving championship with 468.2 points, sophomore Annabelle Pollack was runner-up with 463.8 and freshman Saylor Kirsch placed third with 449.4.

Greenwich freshman Julia Merrill placed fourth in the 100 free.

Montesi and Merrill were joined by Kortney Knudsen and Emily Warner on the runner-up 400 free relay team (3:30.77). The quartet of Louisa Bjerke, Knudsen, Warner and Merrill placed third in the 200 free relay (1:38.91). Montesi, Emma Himes, Taylor Schinto and Ainsleigh Winget teamed up on the 200 medley relay team that placed fourth (1:48.82).

Maguire got her big day rolling in Saturday’s opening swimming event when when she swam the opening backstroke leg on the winning 200-yard medley relay team (1:44.16) which included senior Lindsey Gordon and sophomores Anna Turner and Hannah Snyder.

Maguire got her first individual victory in the 200 freestyle (1:50.05) before she became a four-time champion in the 100 backstroke with a 54.3 that was just .17 of a second behind her state record of 5.13 which she set last year. As a freshman Maguire won the event in 56.44 and she won with a 55.27 as a sophomore. She then capped this great career in state championship meets off in the last event when she anchored the winning 400 free relay team (3:28.06) which included Macaela O’Malley, Snyder and Gordon.

Gordon previously placed third in the 100 breaststroke and the Tigers were also helped by a pair of fourth-place finishes from Snyder (50 free in 23.96) and Anna Turner (500 free in 5:06.8).

Christensen got her second individual victory in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.56) after she won the 200 IM and she anchored the runner-up 200 free relay team (1:38.67) which included Phoebe Slaughter, Cassandra Maroney and Carly Rutledge. Also for Darien, junior Isabel Blaze placed fourth in the 100 butterfly (57.65).

Fairfield Ludlowe’s excellent junior Sarah Grinalds may not have won two events but with her victory and runner-up finish along with a strong anchor leg for a winning relay team she showed she’s one of the best swimmers in the state and perhaps the most diverse swimmer in state history in terms of excellent times and the disparate range of events she swims in.

When Grinalds placed second in the 50 freestyle to E.O. Smith senior Dale McKenna both swimmers broke the 19-year-old record of 23.2 that Wilton’s Lauren Moore set in 1997. McKenna won by just a few inches in 23.03 as the event’s defending champion Grinalds was just .07 of a second behind with her 23.10. That capped off a great freestyle sprinting rivalry. Last year Grinalds won with a 23.47 and McKenna was second in 23.52. Grinalds was also runner-up as a freshman in the 50 free.

Grinalds later defended her 500 free title in a great race as she and Cheshire senior Cameryn Guetens exchanged the lead a couple times before Grinalds took the lead midway through the race and held off Guetens to win in 4:54.86 as Guetens (4:54.95) was just .09 of a second behind Grinalds.

Grinalds dove back into the pool shortly after that demanding and exhilarating victory in the 500 free to anchor the 200 free relay team (4:54.6) to victory. Katherine Thornton, Megan Phelan and Lily Kernaghan were her teammates.

Talented freshman Esme Hunter placed second in the 100 backstroke (56.72) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:07.03) while junior Willow Woods was third in the 200 IM (2:06.95) to lead Staples.

New Canaan junior Lizzy Colwell finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke.

Four days before the State Open, on Nov. 15, Montesi swept the 200 IM and 100 fly and anchored the winning 400 free relay team while divers Pollack, Russack and Kirsch went 1-through-3, respectively, to lead Greenwich’s Cardinals to their seventh consecutive Class LL championship. The have won 18 of the last 20 Class LL crowns since 1997.

The FCIAC totally dominated as conference teams swept the top four spots and finished in seven of the top eight places.

Greenwich racked up 854 points and was followed by Ridgefield (570.5), Staples (470) and McMahon/Norwalk (431.5).

Glastonbury (391.5) placed fifth to snap the run of conference teams and was followed by FCIAC teams Trumbull (326), Ludlowe (301) and Westhill/Stamford (288).

Maguire excelled, naturally, by winning her two individual events (200 free and 100 backstroke) and swimming her usual strong legs on the winning 200 medley relay and runner-up 400 free relay teams. Gordon was the 100 breaststroke champion and a member of that winning medley relay team.

Grinalds swept the 50 free and 500 free and anchored the victorious 200 freestyle relay team to lead Ludlowe.

Christensen swept the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Phoebe Slaughter won the 100 backstroke and those two were teammates on the winning 200 free relay and runner-up 400 free relay teams to lead Darien to its sixth consecutive Class L championship.

The Blue Wave scored 729 points to beat runner-up Cheshire by 63 points. The FCIAC had three of the top four Class L teams as Wilton (486) and New Canaan (482.5) placed third and fourth, respectively.

The New Canaan quartet of Caroline Sweeeney, Colwell, Bridget Haley and Madeleine Smith won the 200 medley relay in 1:48.46 and Colwell was later runner-up to Christensen in the 200 IM. The Rams also had the Class L diving champion in senior Katie Kushner (447.3 points).

NOTES: This was the eighth consecutive year in which FCIAC teams finished in the top two places in the team scoring. The top two teams in the preceding years, with the champion first and the runner-up second, respectively, and the year it occurred were: Greenwich and Darien in 2009, Greenwich and New Canaan in 2010 and ’11, Darien and New Canaan in 2012 and ’13, Darien and Greenwich in 2014, and Greenwich and New Canaan last year. The last year that FCIAC teams did not secure the top two places was in 2008 when Cheshire was runner-up to Greenwich…. Greenwich’s Cardinals began their run of a dozen State Open championships since 2000 when they won three straight from 2000-02. After two straight runner-up years to Cheshire, Greenwich then went on a run of seven consecutive State Open championships from 2005-2011. Darien interrupted that run when the Blue Wave won three straight from 2012-14, and now Greenwich has copped the last two crowns.