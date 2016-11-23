Ridgefield football punches state tournament ticket

The Ridgefield Tigers became the fourth FCIAC football team to clinch a state tournament bid, as they defeated the Danbury Hatters, 42-13, Wednesday night at Danbury High School.
• Click here for the scoring from the game
Shane Palmer started the scoring with a 19-yard run for the only touchdown in the first quarter, and Ridgefield then found the end zone three times in the second quarter for a 28-0 halftime lead.
The lead was 42-7 after three quarters and the Hatters scored the lone TD in the fourth.
Quarterback Drew Fowler passed for a pair of touchdowns and also scored on a rush, while Shane Palmer scored on a 19-yard run and a 62-yard reception.
The victory boosted the Tigers’ record to 8-2 and gave them a berth in the CIAC Class LL tournament, which begins with the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
It’s Ridgefield’s first trip to the state tournament since 2013, when the Tigers earned the No. 8 seed and knocked off top-seeded Newtown, 35-33 in the quarterfinals. Ridgefield lost in the semifinals, 45-0, to eventual champion Southington.
Ridgefield is currently sixth in the Class LL standings, but can finish anywhere from fifth to eighth depending on the results of Thursday’s games.
Story links for the Tigers’ victory
Ridgefield football beats Danbury, qualifies for states