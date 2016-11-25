Thanksgiving football roundup: Big games, great drama, five state bids

Thanksgiving football featured plenty of thrills and spills for FCIAC teams, as two more teams — Ridgefield and Greenwich — qualified for the states, Darien beat New Canaan in an overtime battle between the top two teams in Connecticut, and several teams closed out the fall with big wins.
The state tournaments begin with quarterfinal games on Tuesday and will feature five FCIAC teams: Darien, Ridgefield and Greenwich in Class LL; New Canaan in Class L; and St. Joseph in Class M.
Here’s the state schedule for games involving FCIAC teams. All games will be played at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Class LL
No. 8 Greenwich (7-3) vs. No. 1 Darien (10-0), site TBA
No. 7 Ridgefield (8-2) at No. 2 West Haven (10-0)
Class L
No. 7 Masuk (7-3) at No. 2 New Canaan (9-1)
Class M
No. 5 St. Joseph (8-2) at No. 4 Wolcott (8-2)
The state semifinals will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, with the finals on Saturday, Dec. 10
On Thanksgiving, the game of the day, and the season, was played at New Canaan’s Dunning Field, where the top-ranked Darien Blue Wave tipped second-ranked New Canaan, 37-34, in overtime.
The Rams trailed 34-10 late in the third quarter, but rallied to tie the game in the final minute and force overtime.
Darien secured the win — its fifth straight on Thanksgiving and 22nd straight since the start of last season, with a field goal by Riley Stewart and an interception by Finlay Collins.
The game was played in front of 4,700 fans in New Canaan and was carried live by the HAN Network. To watch on demand click here.
Greenwich punched its ticket to the state Class LL tournament with a 37-10 rout of Staples, becoming the fifth FCIAC team to clinch a playoff bid.
Ridgefield also secured a place in the Class LL tournament with a 42-13 win over Danbury on Wednesday.
Trumbull scored a huge victory over town rival St. Joseph, 39-7, but fell one spot short of the playoffs.
Here’s this week’s full FCIAC scoreboard…
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Ridgefield 42, Danbury 13
Thursday, Nov. 24
Greenwich 37, Staples 10
Trumbull 39, St. Joseph 7
Warde 41, Ludlowe 20
Harding 44, Central 0
Darien 37, New Canaan 34 (OT)
Norwalk 44, McMahon 6
Wilton 30, Trinity 3
Westhill 29, Stamford 6
…And some great story links
New Canaan football rallies, but falls to Darien 37-34 in overtime
Wave pops the clutch on drive for five
Darien beats New Canaan in OT for fifth straight Turkey Bowl win
Greenwich routs Staples, clinches playoff spot
Trumbull Eagles stun St. Joseph Cadets
Trumbull upsets rival St. Joseph in a rout
Ridgefield routs Danbury, clinches state tournament berth
Warriors end best season in decade with romp over Trinity
Wilton tops Trinity Catholic, misses state playoffs
Westhill tops Stamford for Robotti Trophy
Azarian powers Warde past Ludlowe
Harding shuts out Central, clinches playoff berth