Latest Scores

State Football Playoffs: Five FCIAC teams in action; Watch Greenwich-Darien live on HAN

Posted by Dave Stewart on November 29, 2016 in FCIAC, Football News, News, Tournaments ·

Five FCIAC teams will begin their bids for state championships when the CIAC playoffs get underway on Tuesday evening.

The quarterfinal games all begin at 6:30 p.m. Class LL will feature three FCIAC teams: No. 1 Darien, No. 7 Ridgefield, and No. 8 Greenwich; while New Canaan is No. 2 in Class L; and St. Joseph is No. 5 in Class M. Both Darien and New Canaan are defending champions in their respective classes.

The All-FCIAC matchup featuring Darien (10-0) and Greenwich (7-3) at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium will be carried live by the HAN Network.

Coverage begins at 4 p.m. with a special Nutmeg Sports from Boyle. Pregame will be on at 6:20, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.

You can watch the game at FCIAC.net, han.network, darientimes.com, greenwich-post.com, and all of the Network’s affiliate sites, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Channels 600/1600).

Here’s the full state quarterfinal schedule with FCIAC games in bold. All games kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

Scores will be updated as the games are completed.

Class LL Tournament

No. 1 Darien (10-0) vs. No. 8 Greenwich (7-3) at Boyle Stadium, Stamford

No. 2 West Haven (10-0) vs. No. 7 Ridgefield (8-2) at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven

No. 4 Southington (10-0) vs. No. 5 NFA (8-2) at Fontana Field, Southington

No. 3 Newtown (10-0) vs. No. 6 Shelton (8-2) at Blue and Gold Stadium, Newtown

Class L Tournament

No. 2 New Canaan (9-1) vs. No. 7 Masuk (7-3) at Dunning Stadium, New Canaan

No. 1 Windsor (10-0) vs. No. 8 Harding (7-3) at O’Brien Stadium, Windsor

No. 3 New London (9-1) vs. No. 6 Notre Dame-West Haven at New London HS

No. 4 Middletown (8-2) vs. No. 5 Platt (8-2) at Middletown HS

Class M Tournament

No. 4 Wolcott (8-2) vs. No. 5 St. Joseph (8-2) at Monroe Field, Wolcott

No. 1 Valley Regional/Old Lyme (9-1) vs. No. 8 Berlin (8-2) at Valley Regional

No. 2 Hillhouse (9-1) vs. No. 7 New Fairfield (8-2) at Bowen Field, New Haven

No. 3 Killingly (9-1) vs. No. 6 Bunnell (8-2) at Killingly

Class S Tournament

No. 1 Capital Prep/AF (9-0) vs. No. 8 Seymour (8-2) at Trinity College

No. 2 Ansonia (10-0) vs. 7 Stafford/East Windsor/Somers (9-1) at Jarvis Stadium, Ansonia

No. 3 Bloomfield (10-0) vs. No. 6 Cromwell/Portland (9-1) at Bloomfield

No. 4 Rocky Hill (9-1) vs. No. 5 Bullard-Havens (9-1) at Rocky Hill

The CIAC semifinals will be played on Monday, Dec. 5, at the home fields of the higher seeds. The four state finals will be played at neutral sites on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Darien and Greenwich will meet for the second time this season as the CIAC quarterfinals begin tonight at 6:30 p.m. Catch the action live from HAN network. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Darien and Greenwich will meet for the second time this season as the CIAC quarterfinals begin tonight at 6:30 p.m. Catch the action live from HAN network. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

FCIAC

