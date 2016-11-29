State Football Playoffs: Five FCIAC teams in action; Watch Greenwich-Darien live on HAN

Five FCIAC teams will begin their bids for state championships when the CIAC playoffs get underway on Tuesday evening.
The quarterfinal games all begin at 6:30 p.m. Class LL will feature three FCIAC teams: No. 1 Darien, No. 7 Ridgefield, and No. 8 Greenwich; while New Canaan is No. 2 in Class L; and St. Joseph is No. 5 in Class M. Both Darien and New Canaan are defending champions in their respective classes.
The All-FCIAC matchup featuring Darien (10-0) and Greenwich (7-3) at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium will be carried live by the HAN Network.
Coverage begins at 4 p.m. with a special Nutmeg Sports from Boyle. Pregame will be on at 6:20, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.
You can watch the game at FCIAC.net, han.network, darientimes.com, greenwich-post.com, and all of the Network’s affiliate sites, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Channels 600/1600).
Here’s the full state quarterfinal schedule with FCIAC games in bold. All games kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
Scores will be updated as the games are completed.
No. 1 Darien (10-0) vs. No. 8 Greenwich (7-3) at Boyle Stadium, Stamford
No. 2 West Haven (10-0) vs. No. 7 Ridgefield (8-2) at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven
No. 4 Southington (10-0) vs. No. 5 NFA (8-2) at Fontana Field, Southington
No. 3 Newtown (10-0) vs. No. 6 Shelton (8-2) at Blue and Gold Stadium, Newtown
No. 2 New Canaan (9-1) vs. No. 7 Masuk (7-3) at Dunning Stadium, New Canaan
No. 1 Windsor (10-0) vs. No. 8 Harding (7-3) at O’Brien Stadium, Windsor
No. 3 New London (9-1) vs. No. 6 Notre Dame-West Haven at New London HS
No. 4 Middletown (8-2) vs. No. 5 Platt (8-2) at Middletown HS
No. 4 Wolcott (8-2) vs. No. 5 St. Joseph (8-2) at Monroe Field, Wolcott
No. 1 Valley Regional/Old Lyme (9-1) vs. No. 8 Berlin (8-2) at Valley Regional
No. 2 Hillhouse (9-1) vs. No. 7 New Fairfield (8-2) at Bowen Field, New Haven
No. 3 Killingly (9-1) vs. No. 6 Bunnell (8-2) at Killingly
No. 1 Capital Prep/AF (9-0) vs. No. 8 Seymour (8-2) at Trinity College
No. 2 Ansonia (10-0) vs. 7 Stafford/East Windsor/Somers (9-1) at Jarvis Stadium, Ansonia
No. 3 Bloomfield (10-0) vs. No. 6 Cromwell/Portland (9-1) at Bloomfield
No. 4 Rocky Hill (9-1) vs. No. 5 Bullard-Havens (9-1) at Rocky Hill
The CIAC semifinals will be played on Monday, Dec. 5, at the home fields of the higher seeds. The four state finals will be played at neutral sites on Saturday, Dec. 10.