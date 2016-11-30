Class L Football Quarterfinals – New Canaan 31, Masuk 28

• Click here for the story from the New Canaan Advertiser
First Quarter
NC – Ryan O’Connell, 1-yard run (Grant Morse PAT), 5:59
M – Jack Roberge, 9-yard pass from Matt Hersch (Nolan McCarter PAT), 0:08
Second Quarter
NC – Drew Pyne, 15-yard run (Grant Morse PAT), 9:15
M – Jack Roberge, 22-yard run (Nolan McCarter PAT), 7:03
Third Quarter
NC – Spencer Williams, 1-yard run (Grant Morse PAT), 5:32
NC – Drew Pyne, 9-yard run (Grant Morse PAT), 1:34
Fourth Quarter
M – Jack Roberge, 9-yard run (Nolan McCarter PAT), 11:43
NC – Grant More, 19-yard field goal, 3:08
M – Peter Fox, 12-yard pass from Matt Hersch (Nolan McCarter PAT), 2:02