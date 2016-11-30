FCIAC
Latest Scores

Class L Football Quarterfinals – New Canaan 31, Masuk 28

Posted by FCIAC on November 30, 2016

• Click here for the story from the New Canaan Advertiser

First Quarter

NC – Ryan O’Connell, 1-yard run (Grant Morse PAT), 5:59

M – Jack Roberge, 9-yard pass from Matt Hersch (Nolan McCarter PAT), 0:08

Second Quarter

NC – Drew Pyne, 15-yard run (Grant Morse PAT), 9:15

M – Jack Roberge, 22-yard run (Nolan McCarter PAT), 7:03

Third Quarter

NC – Spencer Williams, 1-yard run (Grant Morse PAT), 5:32

NC – Drew Pyne, 9-yard run (Grant Morse PAT), 1:34

Fourth Quarter

M – Jack Roberge, 9-yard run (Nolan McCarter PAT), 11:43

NC – Grant More, 19-yard field goal, 3:08

M – Peter Fox, 12-yard pass from Matt Hersch (Nolan McCarter PAT), 2:02

