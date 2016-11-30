FCIAC
Class LL Football Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 28, West Haven 21

Posted by FCIAC on November 30, 2016

• Click here for the story from the Ridgefield Press

First Quarter

WH – Kyle Godfrey, one-yard run (Jose Conde PAT)

R – Chris Longo, 27-yard pass from Drew Fowler (Petros Papadopoulos PAT)

WH – Anthony Godfrey, 20-yard run (Jose Conde PAT)

Second Quarter

WH – Chris Chance, 37-yard pass from Tim McCarthy (Chris Conde PAT)

R – Patrick Lang, three-yard run (Petros Papadopoulos PAT)

Third Quarter

R – Shane Palmer, two-yard run (Petros Papadopoulos PAT)

Fourth Quarter

R – Collin Lowe, seven-yard pass from Drew Fowler (Petros Papadopoulos PAT)

