Class LL Football Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 28, West Haven 21

• Click here for the story from the Ridgefield Press
First Quarter
WH – Kyle Godfrey, one-yard run (Jose Conde PAT)
R – Chris Longo, 27-yard pass from Drew Fowler (Petros Papadopoulos PAT)
WH – Anthony Godfrey, 20-yard run (Jose Conde PAT)
Second Quarter
WH – Chris Chance, 37-yard pass from Tim McCarthy (Chris Conde PAT)
R – Patrick Lang, three-yard run (Petros Papadopoulos PAT)
Third Quarter
R – Shane Palmer, two-yard run (Petros Papadopoulos PAT)
Fourth Quarter
R – Collin Lowe, seven-yard pass from Drew Fowler (Petros Papadopoulos PAT)