State Football Semis: Four FCIAC teams in action; Watch Ridgefield-Shelton on HAN

Four FCIAC football teams will try and take one more step towards the throne as they play in the CIAC semifinals on Monday.
The Darien Blue Wave (11-0) and Ridgefield Tigers (9-2) are on opposite sides of the Class LL bracket, with the New Canaan Rams (10-1) in Class L, and the St. Joseph Cadets (9-2) in Class M.
All semifinal games kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Watch Ridgefield vs. Shelton on HAN Network
The Ridgefield at Shelton Class LL semifinal game will be carried live by the HAN Network. Free coverage will begin with a Nutmeg Sports pregame show at 6 p.m., with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. from Shelton.
The game will be available at FCIAC.net, han.network, theridgefieldpress.com, and all of the Network’s websites, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). You can also watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.
Watch New Canaan vs. Notre Dame-West Haven on NFHS
The Notre Dame-West Haven at New Canaan semifinal can be seen via the NFHS Network at GoGreenKnights.com, the NDWH student broadcasting team. There is a subscription fee.
Here’s the full schedule for the CIAC semifinals. All games kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
Scores will be updated as the games are completed. Games involving FCIAC teams are in bold.
No. 1 Darien (11-0) vs. No. 4 Southington (11-0) at Boyle Stadium, Stamford
No. 7 Ridgefield (9-2) vs. No. 6 Shelton (9-2) at Finn Stadium, Shelton
No. 2 New Canaan (10-1) vs. No. 6 NDWH (8-3) at Dunning Field, New Canaan
No. 1 Windsor (11-0) vs, No. 4 Middletown (9-2) at Windsor
No. 4 St. Joseph (9-2) vs. No. 1 Valley Regional/Old Lyme (10-1) at Blythe Field, Deep River
No. 2 Hillhouse (10-1) vs. No. 3 Killingly (10-1) at Hillhouse
No. 2 Ansonia (11-0) vs. No. 6 Cromwell/Portland (10-1) at Ansonia
No. 4 Rocky Hill (10-1) vs. No. 8 Seymour (9-2) at Rocky Hill
The four state finals will be played at neutral sites on Saturday, Dec. 10.