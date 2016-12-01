2016 All-FCIAC Girls Swimming & Diving Awards

First Team
Marcella Maguire, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay
Anna Turner, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Caroline Sweeney, New Canaan – 200 Free
Kaki Christensen, Darien – 200 IM, 100 Free
Willow Woods, Staples – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay
Esme Hunter, Staples – 200 IM, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay
Sarah Grinalds, Ludlowe – 50 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay
Lily Kernaghan, Ludlowe – 50 Free, 200 Free Relay
Hanna Snyder, Ridgefield – 50 free, 100 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay
Marissa Healy, Staples – 100 Fly, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay
Kelly Montesi, Greenwich – 100 Fly
Katherine Thornton, Ludlowe – 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay
Micaela O’Malley, Ridgefield – 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Emma Kauffeld, Wilton – 500 Free
Mackenzie Healy, Staples – 100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay
Lindsey Gordon, Ridgefield – 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
Ellen Holmquist, Wilton – 100 Breast
Elissa Clancy, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay
Mia Fraas, Staples – 200 Medley Relay
Megan Phelan, Ludlowe – 200 Free Relay
Emma Brody, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay
Annabelle Pollack, Greenwich – Diving
Katie Kushner, New Canaan – Diving
Saylor Kirsch, Greenwich – Diving
Second Team
Emily Warner, Greenwich – 200 Free, 400 Free Relay
Olivia Fassett, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
Katie Czulewicz, McMahon/Norwalk – 50 free, 100 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
Emma Babashak, Wilton – 100 Fly, 500 Free, 400 Free Relay
Ashley Calderon, McMahon/Norwalk – 100 Fly, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
Michelle Kennedy, Staples – 500 Free
Carly Rutledge, Darien – 500 Free
Julia Weiner, Ridgefield – 100 Back
Katy Saladin, Warde – 100 Back
Hannah Arman, Ludlowe – 100 Back
Jenna Leonard, Ridgefield – 100 Breast
Leila Hastings, Wilton – 100 Breast
Phoebe Slaughter, Darien – 200 Medley Relay
Isabel Blaze, Darien – 200 Medley Relay
Leigh Harrison, Darien – 200 Medley Relay
Hayley Linder, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 Medley Relay
Lauren Daignault, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 Free Relay
Morgan Dill, Wilton – 200 Free Relay
Katie Stevenson, Wilton – 200 Free Relay
Taylor Loud, Wilton – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Julia Merrill, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay
Kortney Knudsen, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay
Allison Courtney, Wilton – Diving
Shannon Daine, Trinity – Diving
Maddie Muldoon, Greenwich – Diving