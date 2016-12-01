FCIAC
2016 All-FCIAC Girls Swimming & Diving Awards

Posted by FCIAC on December 1, 2016

First Team

Marcella Maguire, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Anna Turner, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Caroline Sweeney, New Canaan – 200 Free

Kaki Christensen, Darien – 200 IM, 100 Free

Willow Woods, Staples – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Esme Hunter, Staples – 200 IM, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay

Sarah Grinalds, Ludlowe – 50 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay

Lily Kernaghan, Ludlowe – 50 Free, 200 Free Relay

Hanna Snyder, Ridgefield – 50 free, 100 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Marissa Healy, Staples – 100 Fly, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Kelly Montesi, Greenwich – 100 Fly

Katherine Thornton, Ludlowe – 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay

Micaela O’Malley, Ridgefield – 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Emma Kauffeld, Wilton – 500 Free

Mackenzie Healy, Staples – 100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Lindsey Gordon, Ridgefield – 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Ellen Holmquist, Wilton – 100 Breast

Elissa Clancy, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay

Mia Fraas, Staples – 200 Medley Relay

Megan Phelan, Ludlowe – 200 Free Relay

Emma Brody, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay

Annabelle Pollack, Greenwich – Diving

Katie Kushner, New Canaan – Diving

Saylor Kirsch, Greenwich – Diving

Second Team

Emily Warner, Greenwich – 200 Free, 400 Free Relay

Olivia Fassett, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Katie Czulewicz, McMahon/Norwalk – 50 free, 100 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Emma Babashak, Wilton – 100 Fly, 500 Free, 400 Free Relay

Ashley Calderon, McMahon/Norwalk – 100 Fly, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Michelle Kennedy, Staples – 500 Free

Carly Rutledge, Darien – 500 Free

Julia Weiner, Ridgefield – 100 Back

Katy Saladin, Warde – 100 Back

Hannah Arman, Ludlowe – 100 Back

Jenna Leonard, Ridgefield – 100 Breast

Leila Hastings, Wilton – 100 Breast

Phoebe Slaughter, Darien – 200 Medley Relay

Isabel Blaze, Darien – 200 Medley Relay

Leigh Harrison, Darien – 200 Medley Relay

Hayley Linder, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 Medley Relay

Lauren Daignault, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 Free Relay

Morgan Dill, Wilton – 200 Free Relay

Katie Stevenson, Wilton – 200 Free Relay

Taylor Loud, Wilton – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Julia Merrill, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay

Kortney Knudsen, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay

Allison Courtney, Wilton – Diving

Shannon Daine, Trinity – Diving

Maddie Muldoon, Greenwich – Diving

The 2016 All-FCIAC Girls Swimming and Diving First Team. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

The 2016 All-FCIAC Girls Swimming and Diving First Team. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

