Greenwich’s Scooter Harrington honored as National Scholar-Athlete

Greenwich High School graduate and current Stanford Cardinal Scooter Harrington was honored as a 2016 National Scholar-Athlete by the National Football Foundation Tuesday night at the Waldorf Astoria in NYC.
Harrington, a freshman tight end at Stanford, represented the DeSantis/MacDougall Fairfield County Chapter of the NFF, and was one of five honorees from across the country.
A 2016 Under Armour All-American, Scooter Harrington was a three-year letterman at tight end and defensive end while with the Greenwich Cardinals. A captain as a senior, he was named to both the All-State and All-FCIAC FIrst Teams twice and also earned spots on the USA Today and Hearst Media Super 33 All-State teams.
Harrington was named the 2016 Greenwich High School Athlete of the Year and was part of the Connecticut Media Male Athlete of the Year honor roll.
Graduating with a cumulative 4.4 GPA, Harrington was selected as a lacrosse Academic All-American in 2016. An AP Scholar with Honors, he is a member of the National Honor Society and appeared on the high honor roll every semester of high school.
Active in the community, Harrington served as a peer mentor and student government representative at Greenwich High School all four years. He received the Ben Davenport Service Award for his contributions to youth sports, having served as a youth football, lacrosse and basketball coach throughout high school.
Harrington also served as a tutor volunteer for students at risk through the Avid Program and was selected to the High School Athletic Captain’s Resource Conference at the New York University Institute of Leadership.
Harrington received a full scholarship to Stanford University.
According to the NFF website, “The NFF National High School Scholar-Athlete Award has become one of the most prestigious and competitive high school academic honors in the country.
With 120 outposts and more than 12,000 members, the NFF Chapter Network covers more than 5,000 high schools and 500,000 student-athletes in 47 states, annually analyzing the credentials of the top student-athletes from their respective communities.
Criteria for the award include but are not limited to academic achievement, athletic accomplishments and community leadership. The chapters subsequently recognize approximately 3,500 of the best scholar-athletes at their local awards banquets, distributing more than $1 million in scholarships.
From this pool of 3,500 scholar-athletes, each chapter is allowed to nominate one candidate, creating a group of finalists for national consideration.
A national committee then reviews the finalists, selecting five winners, one from each region of the country. Each of the five recipients travels to New York City where they are honored each December during the NFF Chapter Awards Luncheon, presented by Under Armour, at the historic Waldorf Astoria Hotel.
Although college freshman at the time of being honored, the honorees are solely recognized for accomplishments during their high school careers.