Title Time: Four FCIAC teams playing in state football finals Saturday

Posted by Dave Stewart on December 9, 2016

Four FCIAC football teams will bid for three state championships, when the CIAC finals kickoff on Saturday in West Haven and New Britain.

The Class LL final will be an all-FCIAC clash as the Darien Blue Wave takes on the Ridgefield Tigers. In Class L, the New Canaan Rams go for a four-peat when they take on the Windsor Warriors; and in Class M, the St. Joseph Cadets will aim for their third state title in four years when they play the Hillhouse Academics.

The FCIAC’s four finalists represent half of the field for the championship games, and the league is guaranteed to score at least one title when Ridgefield takes on Darien.

The last time a conference had four finalists was the SCC in 2005, and at that time, the playoffs had six divisions. The SCC also had had three state champions in 2012, a feat the FCIAC can match this season.

FCIAC teams are 8-1 in this year’s playoffs, with the one loss coming in a head-to-head matchup in the quarterfinals when Darien defeated Greenwich.

The conference has won six state championships during the past three seasons: New Canaan and St. Joseph in 2013 and again in 2014; and Darien and New Canaan last year.

The full schedule is below:

CIAC Class LL Final at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven

No. 1 Darien (12-0) vs. No. 7 Ridgefield (10-2), 2:30 p.m.

CIAC Class L Final at Willow Brook Park, New Britain

No. 1 Windsor (12-0) vs. No. 2 New Canaan (11-1), 2:30 p.m.

CIAC Class M Final at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven

No. 2 Hillhouse (11-1) vs. No. 5 St. Joseph (10-2), 10:30 a.m.

CIAC Class S Final at Willow Brook Park, New Britain

No. 2 Ansonia (12-0) vs. No. 4 Rocky Hill (11-1), 10:30 a.m.

All four games will be available via subscription from the NFHS Network. Click here for information.

Head coach Rob Trifone and the Darien Blue Wave celebrate with the 2015 CIAC Class LL championship plaque last December in New Britain. — Darien Athletic Foundation photo

