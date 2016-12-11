Darien, New Canaan capture state football championships

The FCIAC captured a pair of state championships on Saturday, as the Darien Blue Wave and New Canaan Rams finished on top of their classes during the finals on Saturday.
Darien (13-0), which will finish the year as the state’s top-ranked team for the second straight season, rolled to a 28-7 win over FCIAC foe Ridgefield in the Class LL final in West Haven.
The Wave led 14-0 at halftime and scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to take control.
Darien has now won 25 straight games over the past two seasons. The Wave has won six CIAC championships, including two straight after ending an 18-year drought last year.
Ridgefield was looking for its third state championship and its first since 2002.
New Canaan made it four straight state championships and eight in the past 11 years with a 35-20 win over previously-unbeaten Windsor in the Class L final in New Britain.
The Rams (12-1), who received two touchdowns from Ryan O’Connell and 186 rushing yards from Graham Braden, scored 21 unanswered points to go up 35-14, and the defense pitched a shutout for nearly 22 minutes of the second half.
The victory was head coach Lou Marinelli’s 331st, tying Ed McCarthy for the most career coaching victories in state history, according to the Connecticut High School Football Record Book.
New Canaan has now won 12 CIAC championships in program history, and is 24-3 in state playoff games since the start of the 2006 tournament.
The St. Joseph Cadets had a 21-20 halftime lead but were shutout in the second half as they fell to the Hillhouse Academics, 42-21, in the Class M final in West Haven.
The Cadets had been seeking their 13th state championship and their third title in four years.
Here’s the full scoreboard:
Class LL Championship – Darien 28, Ridgefield 7
Class L Championship – New Canaan 35, Windsor 20
Class M Championship – Hillhouse 42, St. Joseph 21
Class S Championship – Ansonia 28, Rocky Hill 21
